The night was Sept. 7, 2012, and Athens sophomore quarterback Joe Burrow was playing just his second home game as a varsity football player.
By the time the game was over, Burrow had given those in attendance a glimpse of what was to come.
Burrow accounted for eight total touchdowns and 490 yards of total offense in a 66-14 dismantling of the Warren Warriors.
The week before, Burrow had accounted for 438 yards in a 62-54 win at Watkins Memorial. That would be a career night for most, but Burrow topped those numbers the following week.
If you take yourself back seven years ago, the Bulldogs had lost their season opener to Gallia Academy at home. There were question marks about how good the team would be after graduating a ton of seniors from 2011’s 10-0 team. The up-tempo offense was brand new. It wasn’t yet known just how good Burrow was.
The huge night against Warren was just the first of many inside R. Basil Rutter Field for Burrow and the ‘Dogs. It was the first of 17 consecutive home wins for Athens with Burrow calling the shots.
Burrow’s night was breathtaking for a 10th grader making his third varsity start. He completed 17 of 23 passes — displaying the kind of accuracy that has made him a Hesiman frontrunner at LSU — with no interceptions. He had 410 yards passing with seven touchdowns, adding 80 yards and another rushing touchdown on just nine carries.
The offensive onslaught allowed Athens to lead 32-0 after Burrow’s 70-yard touchdown pass to senior Tyler McIntosh.
“Everybody played one hell of a lights-out game,” Athens coach Ryan Adams said to The Messenger after the win. “Everybody executed extremely well. Joey Burrow and (assistant) coach (Nathan) White just have a great relationship going on and changing plays and doing different things with what we see. (Assistant coach) Steve McCollum’s in the box, taking looks at things at what we’re getting looks at. Things are just really clicking on all cylinders right now.”
Athens finished with 634 yards of total offense, as another up and coming star in sophomore Trae Williams had 102 yards rushing and a touchdown.
“They’re better than advertised,” Warren coach Andy Schob said. “They were extremely good before, and they’ve gotten even better just in the short season.”
The Bulldogs would top the 60-point mark five times during the 2012 season.
“I think that our offense is starting to pose a problem for folks and they’re trying to plan a way to be able to slow us down and not score so fast,” Adams said.
Teams would really never find a way to slow down that Athens attack. The offensive numbers were so obscene, it was hard to wrap your head around at the time.
However, it would become commonplace to see Burrow and the ‘Dogs pile up and yardage and points never seen before, and do it on a nightly basis. Burrow’s eight-touchdown night against Warren was just setting the table for what was to come for Athens over the next three seasons.
