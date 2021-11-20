Chaos is relative.
Take this college football season. If you’ve been paying attention, then you must have heard at least one commentator refer to it as “unprecedented,” or other words to that effect, and in many ways, it has been. Through the first eight weeks of the campaign, 42 ranked teams have lost, the most ever to this point since the Associated Press rankings debuted in 1936. Furthermore, 29 of those defeats have come to unranked opponents, the most in 14 years.
It’s been fun, sure, but count me as one who is not completely buying into the hype, at least not yet. For one thing, those statistics have been skewed by inflation. There are 130 major college football programs today, far more than there were even 25 years ago. More teams equal more games, and more games mean more potential upsets.
Let’s also keep in mind that up until 1989, the AP ranked only 20 teams, and it reduced that number to 10 during the years 1961-67. So, again, the chances that a “ranked” school would lose in any given week were much less than they are today.
But the biggest reason I continue to be only mildly impressed so far? It’s that I’m old enough to remember the craziest, most controversial, and most parity-leaden season in modern college football history.
So, snap some banana clips in your hair and put on your Hammer pants, boys and girls, because I’m about to take you on a trip back to 1990.
First, let’s get a lay of the land. Instead of the Power Five, there were six major conferences, but each one only had between eight and ten teams. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) was still around, as were the Western Athletic (WAC) and Big West, but they were even bigger afterthoughts than they are now. Instead, a significant amount of clout rested with the 26 schools that played outside of those conferences.
Penn State wasn’t in the Big 10. Florida State and Miami hadn’t yet joined the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), and come to think of it, neither had Louisville, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse or Boston College. Each one played as an independent.
The Pac-10 was still to add Colorado from the Big Eight and Utah from the WAC. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) looked a lot different, too, with Missouri still in the Big Eight, Arkansas and Texas A&M in the Southwest Conference (SWC), and South Carolina playing as an independent.
It sounds confusing, but it was, in fact, quite a stable system. Besides a handful of modest expansions — the SWC had added Houston and the Pac-8 had become the Pac-10 by gobbling up Arizona State and Arizona from the WAC — and the dissolution of the mid-major Missouri Valley Conference (which stuck around in basketball), the makeup of the conferences had remained virtually unchanged for a generation.
That all changed on August 2, 1990. That’s the day Arkansas announced it was jumping ship, leaving the SWC — of which it had been a founding member in 1915! — and joining the SEC along with South Carolina.
The dominoes fell quickly after that. Penn State and Florida State made their moves. Miami and four other independents joined the Big East, giving what was the best basketball conference in the country enough top tier football programs to finally compete on the gridiron.
And within a few years, the SWC, the oldest in the nation, was no more, with four of its Texas schools joining the Big Eight to create the Big 12.
Keep in mind, too, that was merely the prologue. The season itself didn’t kick off until a few weeks later, and when it did, it could have best been summarized by the words of the late Keith Jackson: “Whoa, Nellie!”
How crazy was it? Well, Michigan began the season ranked #6 in the AP poll, proceeded to lose its opener by blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead at Notre Dame, and yet still managed to claw its way back to #1 by early October! That’s because the five teams ranked ahead of them in the preseason — Miami, Notre Dame, Florida State, Auburn and Colorado — had combined for four losses and two ties in that same span.
Top-ranked Miami, the defending national champion, was shocked in its opener by Brigham Young, on prime-time television, no less. That vaulted Notre Dame into the top spot for four weeks, until the Irish went down against unranked Stanford. In the meantime, Florida State had lost to Miami, who in turn would lose again, this time to Notre Dame. Auburn and Colorado had each played a tie game against Tennessee, and thanks to its upset of the Hurricanes, BYU rose as high as #4 before suffering a defeat at the hands of unranked Oregon.
Alas, the Wolverines couldn’t capitalize on their good fortune, either, remaining the top ranked team in the nation for just seven days before losing consecutive home games to Big 10 rivals Michigan State and Iowa. Those three teams, along with Illinois — who had beaten Colorado, by the way — would all finish the conference season at 6-2 and in a four-way tie for the title, with Iowa earning the league’s coveted Rose Bowl berth because of its victories over the other three and despite losses to Ohio State and Minnesota.
The same day that Michigan staked its claim to #1 by thrashing Wisconsin, one of the most controversial moments in the history of college football was about to occur, 625 miles away and in an under-the-radar contest played in, of all places, Columbia, Missouri.
Colorado, as previously noted, had been ranked #5 in the preseason AP poll, but that tie against Tennessee and loss at the hands of Illinois had dropped the Buffaloes to #20 before they rebounded with non-conference wins against consecutive ranked opponents, #22 Texas and #12 Washington.
Now slotted at #12, Colorado opened its Big Eight conference slate on the road against Missouri. The Tigers had just finished a dismal 2-9 season but were showing improvement, and they were coming off their most impressive win in years, a 30-9 shellacking of #21 Arizona State. No one expected it to be easy, but few expected the Buffaloes to lose.
Yet, here they were, trailing 31-27 with 2:24 remaining in the game, starting from their own 12-yard line, and operating with a backup quarterback under center. Methodically, Colorado marched down the field, finally picking up a first down just inside the Tigers’ 4-yard line with 31 seconds to go.
The Buffaloes spiked the ball to save their final time-out, but the move was unnecessary, as in college football, the clock stops on a first down. That confusion began to spread. The ABC crew announcing the game called it “second down…no, excuse me, first down…” before an inside handoff brought the ball inside the 1.
Colorado used that time out, but during the break, the chain crew, apparently forgetting about the spike, left the marker where it was at, indicating second down instead of third. Another handoff was stuffed; the umpire signaled for the clock to stop while he un-piled the bodies and placed the ball back on the turf.
The Buffaloes’ signal-caller spiked the ball again, this time on what was marked as third down but should have been fourth, halting the clock at two seconds, and on the next play, he reached the ball across the goal line for a victory in what has forever become known as, “The Fifth Down Game.”
Colorado was punished in the polls for its victory-that-technically-wasn’t, but only slightly, falling two slots to #14 in the AP, and as the season wore on and the Buffaloes remained in the thick of the national championship conversation, the controversy grew.
When Michigan fell, it was replaced by Virginia, the first time the Cavaliers had ever sat atop the polls. A program with more experience at success and with more savvy might have been able to avoid what came next.
But first, a history lesson to put events into context. Today, every college bowl game has some sort of a conference tie-in. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, for example, pits a team from the MAC against one from the Mountain West. Some bowls even have a pecking order, so that once the College Football Playoff committee selects its four teams and assigns eight others to the remaining “New Year’s Six” games, the Citrus Bowl in Orlando knows that it gets first dibs among the remaining Big 10 and SEC teams, Tampa’s Outback Bowl has the second pick from those conferences, and so on.
It’s a fairly elegant system, and it’s been humming along without major controversy for a generation or more. But in 1990, college football was still operating under an archaic bidding system, in which several bowls might end up sending an invitation to, and competing for, the same school.
The only bowl tie-ins involved conference champions. The Big 10 and Pac-10 champions, of course, always played in the Rose Bowl. The Southwest Conference sent its winner to the Cotton. The Sugar hosted the king of the SEC, and the Big Eight titlist traveled to the Orange. That was it.
So, if you were, say, Ohio State, sitting at 9-2 and ranked #14 after finishing third in the Big 10, you simply waited on the offers to come flooding in before deciding whether you wanted to spend your Christmas holiday playing football in Jacksonville or San Diego.
And the only major conference that didn’t have a commitment to send its champion to a specific bowl? You guessed it; Virginia’s own conference, the ACC.
Thus, when the Cavaliers won their next game to solidify their status as the nation’s best team for another two weeks, the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange and Sugar bowls began tripping over themselves to try to make the team an offer it couldn’t refuse.
Virginia finally settled on the Sugar, but it accepted the invitation before the end of October, with more than a month remaining in the regular season. No one could remember a bowl bid being awarded that early, at least not to one of major ones, anyway.
The reason soon became crystal clear. The Cavaliers proceeded to lose not once, not twice, but three times in their next four games, which dropped them out of the rankings altogether. Virginia didn’t even finish atop the ACC; that honor went to Georgia Tech, which began the Cavaliers’ downward spiral by beating them, 41-38.
There’s no official record that suggests the Sugar Bowl executive committee ever tried to pull back its invite once the Cavaliers began to collapse, but it’s not difficult to imagine it doing so, either. To Virginia’s credit, it performed well in the game itself, taking a 16-0 halftime lead on SEC champion Tennessee before finally succumbing in the final seconds, 23-22.
Still, it was an embarrassing fiasco, one that finally made the college football powers-that-be take a good, long look at how silly the bowl selection process had become. It was only a few years later that the process began to look a lot more like the one we have today.
No 20th century college football season could truly be called “chaotic” without a controversy over which team most deserved to be the national champion, and 1990 had that, too.
On one side, there was Colorado. Yes, that’s right. Saddled with a tie, a loss, and another game that should have been a loss, the Buffaloes had fought their way back by winning their next six games by an average score of 39-14. The most impressive of those was a takedown of then-#3 Nebraska, 27-12, in Lincoln. It all added up to a Big Eight championship and the league’s automatic trip to the Orange Bowl.
Georgia Tech was the other team in the conversation. The Yellow Jackets had that victory over Virginia, but there was little else impressive about their resume. In fact, when the regular season concluded, none of their opponents were still ranked in the Top 25. Colorado, on the other hand, had beaten four — Texas, Washington, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.
But something else Georgia Tech didn’t have was a loss; only one tie, a 13-13 standstill, on the road, against North Carolina.
Also, thanks to Virginia’s early entry into the Sugar, the Buffaloes received one final advantage: while their opponent in Miami would be fifth-ranked Notre Dame, the Yellow Jackets were relegated to relative purgatory, having to settle for the second-tier Citrus Bowl and a date with #19 Nebraska.
Any hope of those two contests providing clarity evaporated. Colorado edged the Irish 10-9, on prime-time television, while earlier in the day, Georgia Tech dispatched the Cornhuskers, 45-21.
Which was more impressive against a common opponent, a 24-point win on a neutral field or a margin of 15 on the road? Should a 5-1-1 record versus Top 25 competition outweigh an undefeated mark against a solid if unspectacular slate of foes?
Say what you will about the ACC being the weak sister among the country’s major conferences in those days, but it was only six years before that Brigham Young had been crowned national champion despite playing in the WAC and only beating a 6-6 Michigan team, 24-17, in the Holiday Bowl.
Hadn’t it been the rationale then that BYU was the nation’s only undefeated team and, therefore, the most deserving of the title?
And let’s not forget the Missouri game. Ouch.
Anyway, in an infuriating yet fascinating facet of college football that has been lost over time, a split national championship was awarded, with the AP writers selecting the Buffaloes and the United Press International coaches’ poll siding with the Yellow Jackets.
It was the perfect ending to college football’s most competitive, and most chaotic, season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.