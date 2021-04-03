NELSONVILLE — Athens track and field coach Adam Gonczy was easy to spot on Saturday.
Wearing a bright yellow jacket, the veteran Athens coach was zipping up and down the turf at Nelsonville-York's Boston Field, coaching up his Bulldogs at every opportunity.
After a season a year ago where virtual meets were the only competition, Gonczy felt back at home as the Bulldogs competed at Nelsonville-York's Rocky Brands Invitational.
"Just to have the family back at the track every day and putting in the work and getting the times in person with them, just seeing them being together and growing better, faster, stronger as a family has been the best," Gonczy said. "And having that back being in person with them has been a joy."
The 2021 track and field season is underway, with Saturday's annual Rocky Boots Invite being the highlight.
Gonczy's sentiments were echoed throughout Boston Field, as sunshine poured down on the athletes who were happy to be back in competition.
"It's fantastic," Nelsonville-York track and field coach Noah Watkins said. "The weather's nice. Everyone's smiling. You can tell everybody's just happy to be back and running again and participating. And it's great to see the kids. They really are excited about it. You can see it in their faces, you can see it in their efforts today."
The Rocky Invite wasn't held a year ago, as COVID-19 was just beginning to alter everyone's way of life. The spring season was postponed, then eventually canceled.
The spring sports athletes felt the brunt of the COVID consequences due to the timing of the pandemic. Facilities were quiet all spring, and nobody knew when that would change.
A year later, the familiar roars were back at Boston Field. Fans, albeit still masked, were cheering as the competitors raced to the finish line.
"It's nice to see fans out," Watkins said. "The kids really appreciate having their parents here watching them because that was kind of an issue with other sporting events. So it's nice they get to cheer on their kids in the bright sunshine, enjoy themselves and cheer and yell. We're just really excited to have it back."
Sports have returned in the 2020-21 school year, but with limited fan attendance. Football, volleyball and basketball games had a different feel with only a handful of parents in the stands.
Saturday's meet at Nelsonville-York was perhaps the most 'normal' sporting event held in the county since the pandemic began a year ago.
The event had few teams than in years past, but still 16 schools were represented across the small and big school races.
"To see them excited, to get back on the track and do the process that we try to practice every day has just been great and to see their enthusiasm for their teammates and their successes, it's just been a good feeling," Gonczy said. "We're glad to be back at the track."
Terry Young was also back at the finish line, getting the results listed on baumspage.com.
Young is a fixture at track and field events in the spring, but like everyone else was left passing the time at home a year ago. He's ready for a full slate of track and field meets this spring, hopefully leading up to the state track and field meet in June.
"I'm happy to say that we're back into it," Young said, while flipping through papers of results to post. "After having a whole season off, it's nice to be back. Especially for the athletes. That's why we do this, for them. We're grateful for a beautiful day."
Saturday's meet was broken down into four separate groups — women's small and big school and men's small and big school divisions.
Federal Hocking scored 109 points to claim the women's small school title, edging Eastern 109-108.
Lancaster won the women's large school competition, scoring 159 points compared to Fairfield Union's 152.5.
Nelsonville-York defended their home turf in the men's small school division, scoring 141 points to take home first-place honors. The Buckeyes edged Waterford in another close competition, 141-139.
Lancaster also won the men's big school division, scoring 204.50 points compared to Athens' 124.50.
The Buckeyes had high point scorers in both the male and female divisions, as Courtnee Heskett and Reece Mohler both took home top honors in the small school division.
Heskett and Mohler both won the 100 and 200 meters, with Mohler also taking part in winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Heskett also took first place in the 400 meter run.
Heskett's winning times were 13.16 (100 meters), 1:04.14 (400 meters) and 27.62 (200 meters).
Mohler's winning times were 11.65 (100 meters) and 24.01 (200 meters).
N-Y's winning 4x200 time was 1:38.74, as Mohler was joined by Hudson Stalder, James Koska and Makhi Williams.
The Buckeyes' 4x100 time was 46.86 seconds, consisting of Mohler, Stalder, Jared Justice and Williams.
"I'm excited. I think we're going to do well in both girls and boys, I think we're going to do great things," Watkins said. "They've been working hard and a lot of them are working harder this year because they didn't have last year and they know it can be taken away at anytime and that's added to it."
Athens' Trey Harris was the boys high-point scorer in the large school division, winning the high jump (5-10) and the long jump (18-11), as well as placing fifth in the 110 hurdles.
"Just take care of our process and to love taking care of our track and field process every day just to get that better," Gonczy said. "Our potential is sky high. We're just going to keep working to make that a reality. They're doing a great job at it."
Federal Hocking's first-place finish came in large part to the success of its distance runners.
The Lancers were first in the 4x800 with a time of 11:22.66, with Rosemary Stephens, Ava Tolson, Sage Helon and Brennah Jarvis leading the way.
Tolson was also the winner in the 3200 at 13:27.57, while the team of Reagan Jeffers, Olivia Amlin, Helon and Jarvis won the 4x400 at 4:44.40.
Trimble's Laikyn Imler also enjoyed a big day. She won the 100 meter hurdles (16.07) and the long jump (15 feet, 10.5 inches), as well as anchoring Trimble's winning 4x100 relay team (56.72).
She was joined on the team by Katelynn Coey, Faith Handley and Ella Custer, as Imler chased down Eastern's Karey Schreckengost down the stretch for the victory.
Imler was also second to Heskett in the 100 meter dash.
Belpre's standout distance runner Eli Fullerton set a pair of Rocky records, winning the 1600 in 4:26.26 and the 3200 in 9:36.57. The two-mile run also set a stadium record for Boston Field.
Nelsonville-York's Trenton Morrissey was also first in the 300 meter hurdles at 48.01, while Miller's Quin McCabe was first in the 110 hurdles at 18:43.
Trimble's Danuel Persinger was a winner in the 800 meter run at 2:13.46.
Athens' Nikki Bean was the high jump champion, clearing 5 feet.
Logan's Avery Thompson was the 100 meter hurdles champion at 18.27 seconds. Her teammate, Autumn Cooper, won the shot put at 36 feet, 10.5 inches.
Overall, it was a successful day of track and field, one none of the athletes or coaches were taking for granted.
Watkins recalled the great weather day a year ago in what would have been the day of the Rocky Invite. Everything came together on Saturday for the return of the event with sunny temperates in the 50s, possibly an omen for things to come the rest of the season.
"They've been working so hard the last couple years and not having the season last year," Watkins said. "We had nice weather for the meet and didn't have it last year. This year we had nice weather again so it just makes it come all together."
