A great pitching outing and a stadium malfunction led to a Southern Ohio victory on Thursday.
The Copperheads were 4-0 winners over the Richmond Jazz in a game played at Bob Wren Stadium.
The game was called after the top of the sixth inning after the stadium lights stopped working.
That allowed Colin Rhein to finish with a one-hit shutout. Richmond never solved Rhein, who went all six innings and allowed only one hit.
Rhein walked one and struck out 11 in the complete-game shutout. He threw 73 pitches, 46 of which were strikes. His 11 strikeouts were were a season-high for a game in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League this season.
Rhein got all the run support he needed in the early innings. A Richmond error led to an unearned run in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead.
The Copperheads added a pair of runs in the second, going ahead 3-0 on Carson Shepard's two-out, two-run single.
Sebastian Silva and Maverick Stallimgs each led the inning off by drawing walks.
Southern Ohio went ahead 4-0 in the fourth. Gunner Aldridge reached on a two-out error. Kyle Ratliff followed with a double, and Aldridge came home on another Jazz error.
Richmond only had two errors, but both miscues led to an unearned run.
Nicholas Carrizales took the loss for Richmond, pitching 4 2-3 innings. He allowed four runs — two earned — on three hits, five walks and two strikeouts.
Shepard, Ratliff and Trey Rucker each had hits for the Copperheads, who were held to three hits in the victory.
Southern Ohio improves to 9-14 with the win, while Richmond falls to 13-14.
After hosting Xenia in a doubleheader on Friday, the Copperheads will travel to Grand Lake on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Southern Ohio is at Hamilton on Sunday at 7:05 p.m.
