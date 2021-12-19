MARIETTA — Brooklyn Richards and the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes picked up an important road victory on Saturday.
The Buckeyes edged the Marietta Tigers 56-52.
Nelsonville-York improves to 6-3 on the season after the non-league victory.
Richards paced the Buckeyes with 20 points, making nine 2-point field goals. She scored 15 of N-Y's 31 first-half points.
The Buckeyes were in control from the start, leading 19-8 after one quarter and 31-19 at halftime. Marietta trailed 43-37 after three quarters and won the second half 33-25, but it wasn't enough to erase N-Y's advantage.
Airah Lavy added 15 points for Nelsonville-York, hitting on three 3-pointers. Cayleigh Dupler scored 13 points, making a pair of 3-point shots.
Alivia Speelman had five points for the Buckeyes, with Mackenzie Hurd adding three points.
Jacey McKnight led Marietta with 20 points, while Saylor Wharff added 12 points.
