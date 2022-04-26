River Valley rallied for a 4-3 softball win at Athens High School on Tuesday.
Athens led 3-1 before River Valley plated three runs in the top of the seventh to go ahead.
Each team had 10 hits. Athens was led by Olivia Kaiser, who was 3 for 4. Kendra Hammonds was 2 for 3, while Mya Martin hit a triple as part of a 2-for-3 day. Martin also had three RBIs.
Abbi Ervin, Kayla Hammonds and Taylor Orcutt each hit singles.
Ashleigh James pitched all seven innings, giving up four runs. Only one run was earned, as she struck out two and walked two.
Athens is 10-7 overall and 3-6 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after Tuesday's game.
