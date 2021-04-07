BIDWELL — River Valley held Alexander to three hits, leading to a 4-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball victory on Wednesday.
The Raiders scored a run in the first, two in the second and once in the fourth in the win.
Jackson Jordan and Jacob Phillips each hit doubles for Alexander, while Matthew Morris added a single.
Dylan Phillips took the loss for Alexander, pitching three innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and two strikeouts. He didn't walk a batter.
Jordan pitched the final three innings, giving up an earned run on two hits, a walk and a strikeout.
Alexander is scheduled to host Wellston on Friday.
