TUPPERS PLAINS — The last time the Eastern girls had a roster this young, the incoming freshman class was led by a baby-faced young woman named Jenna Burdette.
Alas, that was nearly a full decade ago. The state championship banner is already five years old, Burdette is two years removed from a stellar career as a Dayton Flyer, and the Eagles don’t appear to have a similar savior lurking on the horizon.
So, new coach Chuck Robinson will be leaning heavily on chemistry, a winner’s mentality, and the school’s tradition of producing solid, all-around athletes, even if it’s in sports other than basketball.
“Almost all of our girls played volleyball or ran cross country in the fall, so they’re hitting the court running, so to speak,” he said. “Of course, that comes with its share of problems. I had three or four people showing up for open gyms, so you can imagine those were interesting.”
That’s one way to describe Robinson’s path to the Eastern job. After seven seasons coaching at Morgan and Bishop Rosecrans and a stint as athletic director at Athens, he took the position on short notice this past summer.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Robinson admitted. “I still haven’t escaped the ‘learning faces, learning names’ phase, let alone figured out who’s going to play what. All I can say for sure is that we’re planning on getting better, every time we play. Success will be measured not so much by wins and losses as it will by how we play and how we improve.”
One look at the Eagles’ roster reveals part of Robinson’s dilemma. In the column dedicated to each player’s position, all 11 girls are listed simply as “athlete.”
In truth, he’s closer than that to figuring things out, especially with his upperclassmen.
Eastern’s lone senior, Jamie Brewer, will begin on the block, joined by junior
Olivia Barber on the opposite side. Junior Ashton Guthrie is the team’s primary shooting option on the wing, and a pair of her classmates, Kennadi Rockhold and Whitney Durst, will likely split ball-handling responsibilities at the point, each one shuffling to the other wing as needed.
“If you’ve got to build around a starting five, that’s a pretty solid one,” Robinson said. “Jamie, especially, as our only senior, has been doing really well. She plays really hard and sets a great example by getting after it every day in practice. We need her to be a leader, and she’s been doing a good job of growing into that role.
“Our offense is a 1-2-2 set, with a lot of screen-and-roll action,” he added. “We pass, we cut, and it all happens very quickly. It’s very wide-open, and it needs a quality point person to make it work. Kennadi and Whitney have both done a great job so far at running things and keeping them organized.”
Six freshmen fill out Robinson’s lineup, and he admits that they are the ones that he has yet to figure out a role for. Once he does, expect Ella Carleton, Erica and Julie Durst, Darbi Mugrage, Jennifer Parker, and Sydney Reynolds to become a bigger part of the Eagles’ game plan as the season moves forward.
“Four of five of them will be seeing some pretty significant minutes,” said Robinson. “We’re going to need them to grow up in a hurry. The good news is, they were pretty successful playing together in junior high, so there’s quite a bit of chemistry and trust that they built up with each other, and we’ll try to use that.”
For now, Robinson is trying to keep things simple and to not try to overload his charges with a lot of changes. That makes sense. Ever since a certain freshman came along and turned the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking on its head 10 years ago, Eastern’s culture and system has won many a day.
“We’re not going to do anything special,” he concluded. “The offense is basic, but we’ll look to run it as efficiently as we can. We’ll look to play good, strong half-court man-to-man defense, so we won’t have to press a whole lot.
“What they’ve been doing around here has worked.”
