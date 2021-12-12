The Rock Hill Redwomen surged to the finish line on Saturday against the Athens Bulldogs.
Rock Hill won the final quarter 17-4, leading to a 56-35 win over the Bulldogs inside McAfee Gymnasium.
Rock Hill led 10-6 after one quarter, and 25-14 going to halftime.
Athens won the third quarter 17-14 to get within striking distance at 39-31 but couldn't continue the momentum into the final quarter.
Hadyn Bailey led Rock Hill (5-1) with 15 points, while Hazley Matthews added 13 points. Hope Easterling added 10 points and Aleigha Matney eight points.
Bailey Cordray-Davis led Athens (0-7) with nine points. Harper Bennett tallied seven points, with Haylie Mills and Asa Holcombe each scoring six points. Kianna Benton had five points, with Emily Zuber scoring two points.
After traveling to River Valley on Monday, Athens will host Meigs on Thursday in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.
