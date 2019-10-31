A pair of Tri-Valley Conference playoff droughts are on the verge of coming to an end on Friday.
The Wellston Golden Rockets and Eastern Eagles are a win away from likely punching a ticket to the Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason.
However, to put the finishes touches on a winning regular season, each team will have to knock off a bitter rival on the road.
Wellston travels to Vinton County on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, while Eastern travels to Southern for its annual week 10 Saturday night clash.
The Rockets are 7-2 overall, and 4-1 in the TVC-Ohio and have only made the playoffs twice in program history — 2004 and 2006.
Wellston will be essentially guaranteed to add ‘2019’ to that list of playoff appearance if it defeats Vinton County (4-5, 3-2 TVC-Ohio).
Wellston is currently seventh in the Division V, Region 19 playoff standings, with the top eight making the playoffs.
The team ahead of Wellston — Portsmouth — faces a possible defeat as it travels to powerhouse Ironton (8-1).
The Rockets’ most likely landing spot — with a win over the Vikings — would be the No. 6 seed in Region 19.
To do so, Wellston will have to also end another streak. The Rockets have lost six consecutive games to the arch-rival Vikings, last beating Vinton County in 2012, 62-34.
The Vikings won’t be an easy out for the Rockets either. The Vikings five losses have all come against winning teams, as Unioto, Southeastern, Athens, Shadyside and Nelsonville-York have a combined record of 31-14.
Vinton County suffered shut out losses to 9-0 Southeastern (35-0) and Division VII power Shadyside (21-0) but had opportunities in a one-point to Unioto, a five-point loss to Athens and a 14-point loss to the Buckeyes.
The game will likely come down to the line of scrimmage, as each team will try to establish a running game. The Rockets — after only surrendering 66 points in the first seven games — have given up 68 in the last two.
Getting that defense back on track will be key, as the Vikings average 42.3 points in their last six wins over Wellston.
The Rockets could still make the playoffs even with a loss, but it’s a scenario they’d rather not think about at the moment.
Wellston could be a part of Jackson County history. The Oak Hill Oaks (5-4), who are right behind Wellston at eighth in Region 19, host Waverly (7-2) on Friday and will also punch a playoff ticket with a victory.
With Jackson (9-0) having already clinched a home playoff game in Division III, Region 11, the potential exists for all three Jackson County teams to play in week 11 in the same season for the first time.
While Wellston hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006, Oak Hill’s first-ever postseason appearance came in 2009.
While Oak Hill and Wellston can both make the playoff party, the same can’t be said for county rivals Eastern and Southern.
The Eagles (7-2, 5-2 TVC-Hocking) are currently sixth in the Division VII, Region 27 standings.
Eastern is coming off a huge 39-14 win over Belpre, which greatly increased its chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
The Eagles will likely clinch that playoff spot with a win over Southern (5-4, 4-3 TVC-Hocking).
Eastern has basically been in playoff mode since back-to-back losses to Trimble and Waterford dropped it to 2-2.
Since then, the Eagles have ripped off five wins in a row — one being a forfeit with Federal Hocking — to get back in playoff contention.
Junior running back Blake Newland has been a driving force behind the run. He had 215 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win over Belpre.
Southern has lost three games in a row, and four out of five since a 4-0 start to end any realistic playoff hopes.
However, the Tornadoes should be a motivated group. They had a shot at making the playoffs a year ago before losing 27-26 thanks to a late hook-and-ladder play the Eagles pulled off for a dramatic upset.
That win has helped spur Eastern into its first winning season since going 6-4 in 2013. With a roster full of juniors, the experience of making the playoffs could set the Eagles up for a big year in 2020.
With the game being played on Saturday, both teams will have a chance to sit back on Friday and watch the postseason picture unfold. The Tornadoes will know if their slim playoff chances are still alive, and Eastern will know where it can advance to with a victory. The Eagles could clinch a playoff spot before even playing on Saturday if the level two computer points break in their favor.
Also in Region 27, the Waterford Wildcats control their own destiny for a playoff berth. At 7-2, Waterford sits in fifth place, and will be in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row if it defeats Belpre on Friday.
The Wildcats would also stand a chance at hosting in week 11 with a win over Belpre.
The possibility exists that Eastern could travel to Waterford for a week 11 playoff rematch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.