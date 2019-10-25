WELLSTON — Coulter Cleland and the Meigs Marauders put an upset scare into the Wellston Golden Rockets on Friday, but Jonathon Garvin had the answer.
Garvin powered Wellston with 162 yards on the ground on 25 carries, leading the Rockets to a 42-34 victory over Meigs at C.H. Jones Field.
The win improves Wellston to 7-2 overall, and 4-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Meigs falls to 1-8 and 0-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Marauders led 14-0 in the second quarter after Cleland found Abe Lundy for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Meigs trailed only 22-20 after three quarters after a Lundy 20-yard touchdown run.
Wellston scored the first two touchdowns of the fourth quarter to gain separation. Hunter Smith caught a 27-yard touchdown from RJ Kemp, then Kemp scored on a 9-yard run.
Smith's 21-yard touchdown reception from Kemp with 8:02 remaining gave Wellston a 42-28 lead.
Kemp had 96 yards rushing on 12 carries. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 139 yards. Smith caught six passes for 81 yards. Rylan Molihan added 50 yards rushing on five carries.
Cleland completed 18 of 39 passes for 372 yards for Meigs, also rushing for 45 yards on nine carries. Lundy had 82 yards rushing, as well as catching five passes for 94 yards. Wyatt Hoover added 201 yards on nine receptions, catching touchdowns of 48 and 60 yards.
Meigs had 516 yards of total offense, with Wellston gaining 447 yards.
