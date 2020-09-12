WELLSTON — The Alexander Spartans were able to slug it out with the Wellston Golden Rockets into the third quarter of Friday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game.
Jeremiah Frisby and the Rockets eventually found their groove, continuing their perfect start to the season.
Wellston defeated Alexander 40-0 at C.H. Jones field, moving to 3-0 both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander fell to 0-3 overall, and 0-2 in league play.
Wellston took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter after Frisby connected with Chase Ingalls for a 23-yard touchdown.
The score stood at 6-0 into the third quarter before Wellston was able to pull away. Frisby started a big second half with a 9-yard touchdown run, and a 14-0 lead after he found RJ Kemp for a 2-point conversion.
Alexander was guilty of a turnover on a bad snap on the next possession, setting Wellston up at the Spartan 6-yard line.
Frisby then pushed the lead to 21-0 after his 5-yard touchdown run with 5:58 left in the third.
Frisby then took to the air for the next score, a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Smith to extend Wellston's lead to 27-0 going to the fourth quarter.
Frisby's final touchdown of the ninth came when he tossed a 10-yard score to Smith for a 33-0 advantage with 8:02 remaining.
Wellston's final touchdown came on Isaac Molihan's 15-yard touchdown pass to Zach Wilbur with 2:19 remaining.
The Rockets held the Spartans to 109 yards of total offense. Alexander had 100 yards on 44 carries, completing 3 of 13 passes as a team for nine more yards.
Frisby completed 10 of 23 passes for 139 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He added 22 yards on the ground with two more touchdowns.
Ingalls caught seven passes for 73 yards for Wellston, while Smith had four receptions for 52 yards.
Logan Neal led Alexander with 100 yards on 19 carries. Xander Karagosian added 29 yards on 15 carries. Jordan Schulz completed 3 of 11 passes for nine yards with an interception.
