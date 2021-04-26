WELLSTON — There has been a thin line between the Alexander Spartans and the top of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings.
Unfortunately, for the Spartans, they once again found themselves on the wrong end of another league showdown.
Wellston scored a walk-off, nine-inning 8-7 victory against the Spartans on Monday.
Alexander falls to 9-7 overall and 4-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
Four of the Spartans' five league losses have come in the final at-bat, and both losses to the Rockets came in nine-inning affairs.
Tied at 7-7, Alexander had a chance to get ahead in the top of the ninth inning. Erin Scurlock led off with a single, advancing to third base on an error.
Ellie Day lifted a fly ball into left field for an out, and Scurlock was thrown out at home plate trying to score.
The Rockets cashed in on their chance in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a single, walk and sacrifice bunt that moved runners up to second and third.
Chloie Burgett lifted a sacrifice fly that scored the winning run for Wellston.
The Rockets (11-4 overall) remained tied in the TVC-Ohio with Athens at 8-1.
Alexander scored twice in the first, but Wellston scored four times in the second.
The Spartans were within 4-3 thanks to Scurlock's RBI double in the fifth.
Alexander went ahead 7-4 thanks to a four-run sixth. Day opened the frame with a double, eventually scoring from third when Jaycie Jordan successfully put down a bunt.
Brooke Casto hit an RBI single, and Scurlock brought home two more with another double.
Wellston was down, but would score twice in the bottom half of the sixth on Kenna Kilgour's two-run home run.
The Rockets scored in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings thanks to Alyssa Petersen's double.
Kamryn Karr got the win for Wellston, entering the game for Maddie Potts in the fifth inning. Casto pitched a complete game in the loss for Alexander.
Scurlock finished the game with five hits for Alexander, hitting a triple, two doubles and driving in four runs.
Kilgour also had five hits for Wellston, hitting a home run and driving in four runs. Jenna Johnston and Petersen also had two-hit games.
Alexander finished with four errors, while Wellston had six errors.
Wellston 4, Alexander 2 (baseball)
WELLSTON — Wellston rallied from an early deficit to defeat Alexander, 4-2, on Monday.
The Spartans scored in the first inning on Drew Harris' RBI single, later going up 2-0.
Wellston scored twice in the third to tie the game, then went ahead 4-2 thanks to a two-run fifth.
John Hobbs pitched all six innings in the loss for Alexander. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out two.
Harris was 2 for 4 for Alexander, while Jon Sheridan was 2 for 2 with a walk. Preston Truax, Jace Ervin, Cam Bayha and Jeremiah Clark all hit singles.
Logan Martin pitched a complete game for Wellston, striking out five and walking two.
Gage Downard had two hits for Wellston, while Jeremiah Frisby had two RBIs.
Alexander falls to 3-11 overall and 1-8 in the TVC-Ohio. Wellston improves to 8-8 overall and 3-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.