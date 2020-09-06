WELLSTON — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were seemingly minutes away from a huge victory on the road.
However, the Wellston Golden Rockets found a scoring surge, and remain perfect on the young season.
Wellston scored three touchdowns in a span of 60 seconds, turning a fourth-quarter deficit into a 24-12 victory over the Buckeyes at C.H. Jones Field on Friday.
Wellston improves to 2-0, both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. It's the first time in at least three decades that the Rockets have enjoyed at least a 2-0 start to the season.
Nelsonville-York slips to 0-2 overall, and 0-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Buckeyes used a 10-play, 50-yard drive to lead 10-6 after Drew Carter scored on a QB sneak with 9:22 to play.
Wellston eventually had an answer in an 80-yard drive that covered only four plays. Jeremiah Frisby was able to connect with Hunter Smith for a 25-yard touchdown pass, and a 12-10 lead with 4:40 remaining.
Disaster then struck for Nelsonville-York. Wellston linebacker Jarrod Wilbur dropped back into coverage and intercepted a Carter pass. Wilbur returned the football 31 yards for a touchdown, and the Rockets suddenly led 18-10.
The Rockets' extra point was blocked, keeping it a one-possession game.
Wellston's defense struck again though, and this time it was Chase Ingalls. He recorded another interception return for a score, from 38-yards out, and Wellston led 24-10 with 3:40 left.
The Buckeyes' defense recorded a safety with 37 seconds left after a shotgun snap wasn't handled by Frisby for the final margin.
Nelsonville-York led 3-0 after Alec Taylor's 21-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Rockets went ahead 6-3 with just 18 seconds left in the first half. Frisby was able to rush in from a yard out for a touchdown, completing a 77-yard drive.
Nelsonville-York was minus-five in the turnover battle, throwing four interceptions and losing a fumble. Wellston didn't have a turnover on offense.
Wellston's defense also held Nelsonville-York to just 226 yards of offense, including only 17 rushing yards on 23 attempts.
Carter completed 22 of 36 passes for 209 yards, as Ethan Gail caught 10 passes for 99 yards.
The Rockets had 307 yards of total offense, as Frisby completed 19 of 29 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. Ingalls caught six passes for 77 yards, while Smith had six receptions for 61 yards.
Jonathon Garvin led the Rockets in rushing with 63 yards on 17 carries.
The loss ended a nine-game winning streak at C.H. Jones Field for the Buckeyes, who had not lost at Wellston since 2001.
The win also marked the first time Wellston has defeated Nelsonville-York in consecutive seasons since the Rockets last won the TVC-Ohio in 2001 and 2002.
Wellston remains home against Alexander on Friday, while Nelsonville-York hosts Meigs.
Wellston 24, Nelsonville-York 12
Nelsonville-York;0;3;0;9;—;12
Wellston;0;6;0;18;—;24
N-Y — Alec Taylor, 21-yard field goal, 4:40, 2nd
W — Jeremiah Frisby, 1-yard run, (Pass failed), 0:18, 2nd
N-Y – Drew Carter, 1-yard, (Alec Taylor kick), 9:22, 4th
W — Hunter Smith, 25-yard pass from Jeremiah Frisby (Pass failed), 4:40, 4th
W — Jarrod Wilbur, 31-yard interception return (kick failed), 4:25, 4th
W — Chase Ingalls, 38-yard interception return (kick failed), 3:40
N-Y — Safety (Wellston’s Jeremiah Frisby recovered bad snap in the end zone), 0:37, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;NY;W
First Downs;13;12
Scrimmage Plays;59;57
Rushing (No.-Yds.);23-17;28-116
Passing (Cmp.-Att.-Int.);22-36-4;19-29-0
Passing Yards;209;191
Total Yards;226;307
Fumbles (No.-Lost);1-1;0-0
Penalties (No.-Yards);3-15;2-25
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING
Nelsonville-York: Drew Carter 14-5 (1 TD), Brandon Phillips 2-1, Kobi Bennington 3-6, Jared Justice 3-3, Colton Snyder 1-2; Wellston: Chase Ingalls 1-(-6), Jeremiah Frisby 8-46 (1 TD), R.J. Kemp 2-1, Jonathon Garvin 17-63
PASSING
Nelsonville-York: Drew Carter 20-34-4 200; Wellston: Jeremiah Frisby 19-29-0 191 (1 TD)
RECEIVING
Nelsonville-York: Christopher McDonald 2-23, Ethan Gail 10-99, Makhi Williams, 2-9, Brandon Phillips 2-8, Jared Justice 2-21, Zach Taylor 1-16, Alec Taylor 1-29, Colton Snyder 2-4; Wellston: Chase Ingalls 6-77,R.J. Kemp 3-24, Hunter Smith 6-61 (1 TD), Evan Brown 4-29
