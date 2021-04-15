WELLSTON — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes make the Wellston Golden Rockets work in their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division meeting on Thursday.
Wellston won a defensive battle, 3-0, against the Buckeyes in a league makeup game. The contest was originally scheduled for Monday.
The Rockets scored single runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings to avoid an upset against the Buckeyes.
Wellston improved to 6-4 on the season, including 3-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Nelsonville-York fell to 3-6 overall and 0-4 in the TVC-Ohio.
Ryleigh Giffin had an excellent game inside the pitching circle for the Buckeyes, pitching all six innings. She allowed two earned runs on eight hits without walking a batter.
Giffin also had two of N-Y's three hits, both being singles. Hayleigh Gautier also hit a single. Brooklyn Gerity drew a base on balls.
Wellston's Kamryn Karr and Maddie Potts combined to pitch a shutout.
Karr started and got the win, pitching five innings. She struck out six, walking one. All three of the Buckeyes' hits were against Karr.
Potts pitched the final two perfect innings for the save. She struck out three.
The Rockets made the most of their eight hits, with four going for extra bases.
Alyssa Peterson hit a solo home run and a double. Jenna Johnston had two hits, hitting a solo home run. Neveah Ousley hit a double and drove in a run.
Karr, Potts and Chloe Burgett each hit singles.
It was a bounce-back effort for N-Y, which lost 13-1 against Vinton County on Wednesday.
The Vikings scored nine runs in the top of the second to lead 10-0, and never looked back.
Rylee Ousley had two hits, belting a home run and a double for the Vikings. Sydney Smith added a triple, and Breanna Sexton had a double as part of her three-hit game.
Kerrigan Ward was the winning pitcher, going four innings. She allowed an unearned runs, striking out four. Emily Phillips pitched the fifth inning, giving up one hit.
Abby Riffle and Kylie Christa combined to pitch for the Buckeyes, with Riffle working the first two innings.
Riffle also had Nelsonville-York's hit, a single.
Nelsonville-York 5, Belpre 3 (Tuesday)
BELPRE — Nelsonville-York rallied for a 5-3 softball win at Belpre on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles scored twice in the first and once in the third for a 3-0 lead. Nelsonville-York answered with two runs in the fourth, and two more in the sixth to lead 4-3.
The Buckeyes added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, then Ryleigh Giffin made the comeback stand up inside the pitching circle.
Nelsonville-York improved to 3-4 on the season, while Belpre fell to 3-6.
Giffin struck out 12 Golden Eagles in the win without walking a batter. She scattered seven hits, allowing three earned runs in seven innings.
Giffin also had two of N-Y's six hits, also driving in a run.
Kylie Christa and Sydne Rawlins each hit doubles for the Buckeyes, with Rawlins recording an RBI.
Sylar Riffle and Abby Riffle also hit singles and each drew a walk. Abby Riffle also scored two runs and picked up an RBI.
Carrissa Sprigg took the loss in the pitching circle, working six innings for Belpre. She struck out eight and walked five. Alyssa Hutchinson pitched the seventh inning.
Kaitlen Bush was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for Belpre. Maggie Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
