WELLSTON — Garrett Brown delivered a clutch shot, eventually sending the Wellston Golden Rockets to a win over the Athens Bulldogs.
Wellston was a 67-62 overtime winner against Athens on Tuesday, avenging a loss to the Bulldogs from earlier in the season.
The Bulldogs led late in regulation before Brown's right-wing 3-pointer, on a pass from Cyan Ervin, forced a 56-56 tie, sending the game to overtime.
Brown finished with 20 points for Wellston (7-6, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division).
Ervin added 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Wellston. Evan Brown had 16 points and five assists. Isaac Molihan tallied six points.
Derrick Welsh led Athens with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Levi Neal had 15 points for Athens, while Nathan Shadik added 14 points. Landon Wheatley scored 11 points with five assists. Sam Goldsberry added two assists.
Athens led 28-26 at halftime, but fell behind 44-42 going to the fourth.
Athens falls to 3-11 overall, and 2-4 in the TVC-Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.