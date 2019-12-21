WELLSTON — Hunter Smith powered Wellston to its first league win of the season.
Smith scored 17 points, leading Wellston to a 59-40 victory over Nelsonville-York.
The Rockets move to 2-4 overall, and 2-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Nelsonville-York drops to 2-5 overall, and 0-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
Wellston jumped ahead 17-7 after one quarter, and 31-20 at halftime.
Wellston had scoring from nine different players. RJ Kemp tallied nine points, while Cyan Ervin scored eight points. Evan Brown had seven points, while Jonathon Garvin scored six points. Jordan Carey added five points.
Drew Carter and Ethan Gail led the Buckeyes, each scoring eight points. Jajuan Williams scored seven points, while Mikey Seed and Joe Tome each scored four points.
