WELLSTON — The Wellston Golden Rockets were able to gain a win that was more than a decade in the making.
Wellston forced five turnovers, leading to a 49-28 win over the Athens Bulldogs on Friday at C.H. Jones Field.
The victory ended an 11-game losing streak in the series for Wellston, which hadn't defeated the Bulldogs since 2008.
Wellston (4-4, 3-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) remained a game behind league-leaders Nelsonville-York and Vinton County.
Athens (2-6, 1-2 TVC-Ohio) fell two games back in the loss column of the league leaders.
Wellston quarterback Isaac Molihan led the way. The junior completed 11 of 17 passes for 215 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Zach Wilbur had two receptions for 93 yards, both going for scores for Wellston. Brenton Breech added four catches for 78 yards. Gage Downard led Wellston in rushing with 45 yards on nine carries, while Bodie Kemp added 40 yards on seven carries.
Landon Wheatley also had a big game for Athens, eclipsing 300 yards passing.
The junior completed 18 of 30 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions.
Wheatley also added 70 yards on 11 carries with another touchdown and had an interception on defense. Luke Brandes had 33 yards on 10 carries.
Derrick Welsh caught five passes for 148 yards and a touchdown for Athens, with Marcus Stevers adding 100 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
Athens led 7-0 on Wheatley's 10-yard touchdown pass to Stevers. The Bulldogs led 14-7 after one quarter when Wheatley completed a 24-yard touchdown toss to Welsh.
Wellston won the second quarter 20-0 to lead 27-14 at halftime. Molihan cut it to 14-13 with a 1-yard run, then the Rockets went ahead 21-14 on Molihan's 8-yard touchdown to Breech.
The score went to 27-14 on Molihan's 20-yard touchdown pass to Wilbur.
The score remained the same until the fourth quarter, when Molihan's 1-yard run gave Wellston a 35-14 edge.
The Rockets were ahead 42-14 after Downard's three-yard touchdown run.
Athens pulled to within 42-28. Brandes scored on a 1-yard run with 8:03 to play, and then Wheatley scored on a 1-yard run with 4:48 remaining.
Wellston scored the final touchdown when Aiden Graham intercepted a pass and returned it for a score with 1:51 left.
Athens gained 414 yards of total offense, with Wellston gaining 340 yards of offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.