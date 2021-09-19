ALBANY — Locked into a scoreless tie through one quarter, Jeremiah Frisby and the Wellston Golden Rockets were able to break through in their league opener.
The Rockets scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter, with Frisby accounting for all three touchdowns, leading to a 33-14 win at Alexander High School on Friday.
Wellston snapped a three-game losing streak, improving to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander fell to 2-3, and 0-2 in league play.
Frisby, Wellston's quarterback, gave the Rockets a 7-0 lead with 7:03 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run.
Frisby's 24-yard run to paydirt gave Wellston a 14-0 lead with 6:36 to play in the first half.
Both drives were set up by the defense. Aidan Graham and Gage Downard each had interceptions to set Wellston up with good field position.
Wellston's lead grew to 20-0 with 2:38 to play in the second quarter after Frisby completed a 68-yard touchdown strike to Evan Brown.
Frisby carried the ball just six times, gaining 46 yards with two touchdowns. He also completed 4 of 18 passes, throwing two interceptions, but also gaining 170 yards through the air.
Alexander's defense helped cut into the deficit before halftime. Brody Montgomery intercepted a pass, then eventually scored on a 10-yard reception from Jordan Schulz.
Parker Bolin's extra point allowed Alexander to trail just 20-7 at halftime.
Each defense took turns getting stops in the third quarter before Wellston eventually put the game away.
Brown scored on a 1-yard run with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter, capping off a 12-play, 77-yard drive. Michael Weber's extra point gave Wellston a 27-7 lead.
The lead was 33-7 after Isaac Molihan's 15-yard touchdown run with 3:36 to play.
Alexander capped off the scoring with Isaac Waller's 70-yard touchdown run.
Wellston gained 392 yards of total offense, 199 on the ground and 193 through the air. Alexander had 216 yards, 112 on the ground and 104 passing.
Molihan led Wellston with 87 yards rushing on 14 carries. Tucker Ervin added 49 yards on 10 carries.
Molihan also caught two passes for 77 yards, with Brenton Breech adding two catches for 48 yards.
Waller led Alexander with 95 yards on eight rushes.
Schulz completed 8 of 26 passes for 104 yards, with Logan Jenkins catching two passes for 57 yards. Montgomery had two catches for 21 yards.
The win was Wellston's sixth in a row in the series against Alexander.
