GLOUSTER — The memories from a year ago are still fresh for Trimble coach Joe Richards.
"I remember vividly," he said, recalling Trimble's district championship game loss to Peebles. "I still have nightmares about last year in that locker room. I was speechless. I thought our kids played their hearts out against them and we just fell short."
A year later, the Tomcats have a chance to rewrite history.
No. 3 Trimble played a flawless second half, rolling to a 67-30 victory over No. 6 Paint Valley on Thursday in a Division IV district semifinal inside William White Gymnasium.
After a pair of tournament wins by a combined 81 points, the Tomcats have their rematch.
Trimble will take on No. 2 Peebles on Saturday in a Division IV district final. The Indians got there by defeating No. 7 Belpre 59-33 on Thursday.
"We want to win this year," Trimble junior Emily Young said. "Last year, we fell to Peebles. Hopefully we can play them again."
The Tomcats will get Peebles again after taking care of business against the Bearcats.
Paint Valley (15-9) was making life difficult early on for the Tomcats. They had 12 first-half turnovers and led just 22-20 with nearly three minutes gone in the third quarter.
"We just kept turning the ball over," Young said. "We were rushing a little too much. We weren't making many shots either. Myself, I missed a ton in the first half."
Paint Valley had possession of the basketball with a chance to either tie or take the lead in the third quarter, when Young came up with a steal that drastically changed the course of the contest.
She swiped a steal and drove the other way, her layup giving the Tomcats a 24-20 lead.
Little did anyone know it at the time, but it was the beginning of a 45-10 run over the final 13 minutes and 8 seconds of the game.
The impressive stretch of basketball allowed the Tomcats (18-4) to go from being on upset alert, to putting the running clock rule into effect with a 35-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Young's steal and layup was followed by a transition layup, Laikyn Imler finding Briana Orsborne.
The Tomcats were off and running.
"Offensively, I thought we made better decisions and started attacking the basket," Richards said. "Everybody was on the same page. Everybody started playing hard about the same time and playing together as a team. It just kind of took off. It was unbelievable."
Young was at the heart of the turnaround. Her three-point play on a drive to the basket gave Trimble 11 unanswered points, and a 33-20 edge with 2:04 left in the third.
Young said a message was received during a third-quarter timeout when the Tomcats were still trying to find their offensive footing.
"Coach J (Richards) called a timeout and pretty much told us we need to get together," Young said. "After that, we came out with a bunch of momentum. Once everybody started scoring, we couldn't stop."
Young allowed Trimble to carry the momentum into the fourth quarter.
As the third quarter clock wound down, she was able to cross over her defender, hitting a step-back 3-pointer with just seconds remaining.
Young celebrated as she looked toward her bench, her teammates and the Tomcats' crowd going wild.
"I've been going left, so I decided maybe I would go right," Young said. "She was going over and playing over a little bit, so I crossed over. I was really hoping that 3 went in, because I had been missing them. When it did, it got me really hyped."
The dramatic 3-pointer gave Trimble a 40-24 lead, the run standing at 18-4.
There was still a quarter to play, but the Tomcats were well on their way to winning a district tournament game for the second season in a row.
"Emily Young hitting that drawback 3, that just lit everybody up," Richards said. "If we weren't lit up already, that step-back 3-pointer was awesome."
The Tomcats continued to put on a show during the fourth quarter. Young's steal and drive led to a three-point play for a 45-27 lead. Young then had another steal that led to a transition basket for Orsborne.
By the time Young drilled a corner 3-pointer, on a feed from Riley Campbell, the Tomcats were rolling along with a 50-27 lead with 6:21 remaining.
Young scored 14 of her 18 points during the Tomcats' big run. She added four steals, four assists and two blocks.
Not to be forgotten was Jayne Six, who dominated the post with 18 points — on 7 of 12 shooting — with 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Six powered home a layup after grabbing an offensive rebound to give Trimble a 30-point lead, 60-30, with 4:10 left.
Orsborne's steal and layup activated the running clock, giving the Tomcats a 65-30 advantage with 3:14 remaining.
Orsborne also had 18 points, 14 coming in the second half to go with six rebounds, two steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
"We're all scorers," Young said. "All of us starters are great scorers. I believe in everybody making double figures so that's what we do."
Trimble shot 15 of 29 from the field in the second half with only six turnovers. The Tomcats outscored the Bearcats 27-6 in the fourth quarter.
Imler added six points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Emily Calentine had five points, while Emma Beha had two points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block.
"She might have played her best overall game for us, because that was awesome," Richards said of Beha. "She was all over the floor. It was hard to take her off the floor."
The Tomcats' defense was also on point, as they settled into a zone that Paint Valley never cracked.
The Bearcats had 25 turnovers, and shot 20.0 percent from the field (8 of 40). They were just 4 of 22 from 2-point range, 18.2 percent.
Kendall Dye led Paint Valley with 10 points and five rebounds, while Hanna Uhrig had nine points. Abbi Stanforth had eight points and three assists.
The Tomcats have a quick turnaround, facing Peebles on Saturday.
The Indians are led by scoring machine Jacey Justice. The Western Carolina University commit has scored more than 2,000 points in her career and is averaging more than 32 points per game as a senior.
The Tomcats have worked for an entire calendar year to get another shot at Justice and the Indians. They get their opportunity on Saturday.
"I know we couldn't do a whole lot (in the offseason) because of COVID, but everything that we've been doing is to get us back to this point," Richards said. "Win the league, win the sectional, get back to here and we figured we would run against them at some point and it's here. We're going to go give it our best shot on Saturday."
Trimble 67, Paint Valley 30
Paint Valley;5;12;7;6;—;30
Trimble;9;13;18;27;—;67
PAINT VALLEY 30 (15-9)
Abbi Stanforth 3 0-0 8, Olivia Smith 0 1-2 1, Hann Uhrig 3 2-2 9, Averi Mcfadden 0 1-2 1, Kendall Dye 2 6-8 10, Katelyn Weber 0 0-0 0, Kara Free 0 0-0 0, Bella Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Mackenna Heath 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 8 10-14 30; 3-point field goals: 4 (Stanforth, Uhrig 2 apiece)
TRIMBLE 67 (18-4)
Laikyn Imler 2 2-3 6, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 6 6-8 18, Emily Young 7 2-2 18, Jayne Six 7 4-4 18, Emma Beha 1 0-2 2, Emily Calentine 2 1-2 5, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Adelynn Stevens 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Madeline Yuska 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 15-21 67; 3-point field goals: 2 (Young 2)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Paint Valley 8-40 (.200), 3-point field goals 4-18 (.222); Trimble — 25-54 (.463), 3-point field goals 2-8 (.250); Free throws — Paint Valley 10-14 (.714), Trimble 15-21 (.714); Rebounds — Paint Valley 27 (Smith 9), Trimble 45 (Six 11); Assists — Paint Valley 4 (Stanforth 3), Trimble 12 (Young 4); Blocks — Paint Valley 2, Trimble 6 (Young, Six 2 apiece); Turnovers — Paint Valley 25, Trimble 18; Steals — Paint Valley 11 (Smith 3), Trimble 13 (Young 4); Team fouls — Paint Valley 16, Trimble 12.
