Senior Braulio Rosas-Clouse will never don the green and gold uniform of Athens High School again, but his playing days are far from over.
On April 30, Rosas-Clouse signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Division II soccer powerhouse Notre Dame College, located in South Euclid, Ohio. For the star midfielder, it was a dream come true.
Humble as always, the two-time Bulldog captain is under no illusions about what it will take to succeed at the college level.
“I always think you can improve, no matter how good you are, you can do better,” he stated. “For me personally, I need to improve my speed and strength. However, I will need to improve my creativity and mental abilities as well. That will be vital for me to be an exceptional central midfielder at this program.”
In his four seasons on the varsity squad, Rosas-Clouse netted 21 goals, dished out a school record 41 assists, and played for two district championship teams, including finishing as a Division II regional finalist last season. During the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, he was named First Team All-District and All-League.
In his senior year, he added All-State Second Team honors to his lengthy list of achievements, along with team MVP and a Vere Smith “First Step” Athletic Award. Academically, he maintained a sterling 3.82 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society.
That he will be missed when the Bulldogs kick off the new season goes without saying. “He is an exceptional athlete, leader and person,” commented AHS varsity soccer coach Simon Diki. “We were successful this season because of his team leadership. Every decision he makes is always about the team.”
No game showcased his leadership and athleticism more this past season than the Bulldogs’ 3-2 victory over Fairfield Union High School in the district semifinals. Playing on a severely sprained ankle, Rosas-Clouse came off the bench with 17 minutes left in regulation to give his team a much-needed boost.
“He was injured going into the tournament, so I did not want him to spend too much time on the field,” recalled Diki. “The district semifinal game was tied and in overtime, and he insisted on playing. The athletic trainer said that he could go in if she wrapped his foot. He ended up scoring an amazing goal that won us the game.”
Asked what he will miss most about playing for the Bulldogs, Rosas-Clouse did not hesitate: “I will miss playing with my teammates the most. Such a good group of guys. But I will also miss the games when we play against our rivals Alexander.”
As luck would have it, the relationship — if not the rivalry — between the two schools will live on for Rosas-Clouse, as the Spartans’ Parker Bolin is also headed to Notre Dame in the fall.
While it is difficult to predict the future, Diki is confident that Rosas-Clouse has a bright one ahead of him. “He is a very smart player and very coachable,” remarked Diki. “He takes constructive feedback really well,” added his former coach, and “his deliberate practice both before and after our team practices will exponentially make him a great player at the next level.”
