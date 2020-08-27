GLOUSTER — The Federal Hocking Lancers provided a little shakeup to the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf race.
The Lancers took first place during the third league meet, held Wednesday at the Forest Hills Golf Club.
Defending league champion Belpre had won the first two league matches, but the Lancers topped the Golden Eagles by three strokes on Wednesday.
Federal Hocking had a team score of 161, followed by Belpre's 164. Waterford finished third at 173. Southern, which was second in last week's meet, was fourth at 175.
Mitchell Roush led the Lancers to the win, as he was the medalist for the round thanks to his 35.
Mason Jackson gave Federal Hocking two golfers who were under 40, as he shot a 38. Collin Jarvis followed with a 42, while Wes Carpenter shot a strong 46 to round out the team scoring.
Belpre's team score was comprised of Jacob Ferrier (38), Jacob Smeeks (40), Connor Copeland (42) and Blake Church (44).
Waterford was led by Gavin Brooker (39), Ryan Hendershot (43), Braxton Leister (44) and Peyton Powell (47).
Southern was led by Tanner Lisle, who shot a 41. Ryan Laudermitt followed with a 43, and David Sharer a 45. Jacob Milliron followed with a 46.
Eastern came in fifth with a team score of 193. Ethan Short (38), Colton McDaniel (46), Jacob Spencer (48) and Cooper Schagel (61) led the way.
Trimble's Zach North (42), Matt Reed (45), Silas Andrews (55) and Gage Schoonover (58) made up a team score of 200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.