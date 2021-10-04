ALBANY — With several players unavailable, Alexander mentor Tom Fauber had to patch together a lineup with few substitutes on the bench and a tough foe on the pitch. Brian Griffin’s Lancaster Golden Gales came to town on Saturday afternoon with better health, a solid pedigree, and a powerful offense. Fauber also had to come up with a scheme to contain that offense.
His plans worked pretty well in the early stages of the first half. The plucky Spartans matched up with the Gales front line and held them out of scoring range. Moving the ball well, they almost got the initial tally. Amora Albano’s strike from twenty yards out just skimmed over the crossbar ten minutes into the match. She had been locked into several battles with the Lancaster’s freshman defender Addison Westbrooks.
The Gales increased the pressure and were able to open the scoring at the midpoint of the stanza. A Lilly Palmer push into the eighteen was not cleanly defended and rattled around the dangerous area in front of the goal. Palmer followed the bounces and tapped the ball into the twine for the 1-0 lead.
She got loose several other times but goalie Emma Pennington covered one attempt and defenders Jenelle Fauber and Ava Hoffer cleared the others.
The Spartans best chance to equalize came with nine minutes left on the first half clock. Albano had a run to the right but was fouled outside the box. Fauber sent the set piece free kick to the left side of keeper Sophia Martin’s cage. But she was able to recover and gather Trinity Daniels’ shot to end the threat.
With under a minute to go, Pennington came up big, smothering Palmer’s one-on-one shot from short range.
“We played hard trying to contain them in that first half and were pretty successful. We made a mistake and they capitalized on it,” Fauber said.
The second period did not start well for the home side. It only took a minute for Palmer to do the deed. She shook the defense, went deep down the right, and pasted a shot to the far post, doubling the Gales’ lead. At this point, Fauber ran out of Cheadles as both Rachel and Megan were off due to injuries. Griffin, though, did not run out of Westbrooks; besides Addison he also had Sienna on defense and then Avery in goal. The latter stopped a good Albano run and shot at the twenty minute mark.
Palmer registered her third goal with fifteen minutes remaining taking a cross from Morgan Nettles to push the lead to 3-0.
She headed in her fourth from a Olivia George corner kick less than two minutes later. That ended the scoring for the day and the 4-0 Lancaster victory.
“We hung in there but they were the better team today. When we made mistakes or missed clearing the ball, they were there to take advantage. That makes a team successful. We couldn’t do the same,” Fauber observed.
Alexander’s record is now 5-4-2 and they’ll be on the road for the return game with the Warriors of Warren.
Alexander boys win at South Webster, 7-4
SOUTH WEBSTER — Back in the day, the Jeeps of South Webster and the Alexander Spartans used to wage monumental battles for D3 district supremacy. Usually those were tight, tough, physical matches with no quarter asked or given.
Saturday’s road trip quickly fell into the old patterns, though Alexander is currently classified as D2. Goals by Ethan Neidhart and Kyler D’Augustino gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead but the action was typical for the rivalry after that. Two Jeeps counters tied the score then Parker Bolin and D’Augustino each put one in the nets. The Jeeps answered with two of their own and the first half ended with the surprising score of 4-4.
The second half was all Spartans, though. D’Augustino rang up his third and fourth goals of the game and Bolin added another to cement the match at 7-4. He also added two assists as did Dylan Allison.
Alexander’s record now stands at 10-2-1 and they return to Albany’s Lake Front Stadium to host Waverly on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.