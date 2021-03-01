ALBANY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association's postseason wrestling tournament is underway, and five athletes from Athens County won individual sectional titles over the weekend.
The Division II and Division III sectional wrestling tournaments were held last Friday and Saturday at Alexander High School.
In Division II, the Athens Bulldogs had 12 qualifiers to the district round, including a pair of sectional champions.
Brian List won a sectional title at 182 pounds, followed by Drake George also winning at 195 pounds.
In Division III, the Trimble Tomcats had four district qualifiers, and two sectional champions.
Todd Fouts won a sectional title at 132 pounds, followed by Tabor Lackey's win at 170 pounds.
The Alexander Spartans send six to the district tournament, with Drew Harris claiming a sectional title at 285 pounds.
The top four in each weight class punch their ticket to the district tournament, with fifth-place finishers serving as alternates.
Bulldogs finish second in sectional tournament
Athens was second in the Division II team standings with 224 points out of eight teams.
New Lexington took home the team title with 231.5 points.
List went through the 182-pound bracket without a loss for Athens. He pinned New Lexington's Trey Helwig in the final 1:46.
George needed only 29 seconds to come up with a pin in his 195-pound final. He pinned Warren's Austin Carpenter for his sectional title.
Athens had five second-place finishers.
Leo Riley was second at 106 pounds, dropping a 13-0 major decision to New Lexington's Ethan Burkhart in the final.
Adam Porterfield finished second for Athens at 120 pounds. He lost by technical fall, 17-2, to Warren's Cole Coleman.
Athens' Tristin Hayes was second at 126 pounds. He was pinned in the final by Gallia Academy's Todd Elliott in 2:20.
Zavier Campsey was second at 152 pounds, falling to Warren's Peyten Kellar. Kellar came up with a pin 2:52 into the match.
The Bulldogs' final second-place finisher was Braylon Bacon at 220 pounds. He battled against Warren's Dylan Keife in the final, as Keife came up with a pin at 1:49.
Athens also had three wrestlers place third. Aristotle Arthur won his third-place match at 138 pounds by pinning Gallia Academy's Wyatt Webb in 2:20.
Braxton Springer was also third at 170 pounds. He won by default in the third-place match against Warren's Cole Hupp.
Zane Keller also gave Athens a third-place finish at 285 pounds, winning his final match with a pin against Jackson's Scottie Mendoa in 1:37.
Athens' district qualifiers were rounded out by Mason Martin (113 pounds) and Robby Brice (145 pounds), as each finished in fourth place.
Athens also had sixth-place finishers reach the sectional podium in Derek Michael (132 pounds) and David Farmer (160 pounds).
Vinton County's Skylar Hamric also advances to next weekend with a third-place finish at 120 pounds. He defeated New Lexington's Isaac Ratliff with a pin 4:50 into their third-place match.
Vinton County's Blake Mock is also an alternate for the district tournament after a fifth-place finish at 126 pounds.
The district qualifiers from Athens and Vinton County won't have far to travel for the district tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Gallia Academy High School.
Alexander, Trimble, Nelsonville-York compete in Division III sectional
Host Alexander finished in third place in the Division III sectional tournament, scoring 129 points.
Trimble came in fourth with 113 points.
River Valley won the team sectional title with 192 points, followed by second-place Westfall (165 points).
Eastern finished ninth at 63 points, while Nelsonville-York was 16th with 30 points.
Harris gave Alexander a sectional title at 285 pounds. He pinned his Tri-Valley Conference foe from River Valley, Ryan Weber, in 4:32 for the win.
Alexander's Jackson Ross was also a runner-up at 126 pounds. He lost the championship match with a 14-4 major decision against River Valley's Andrew Huck.
The Spartans had three third-place finishers in Tanner Allen (106 pounds), Jack Hillyer (182 pounds) and Michael Wells (195 pounds).
Allen won his third-place match with a close 7-5 decision against Fairland's Ayden Wine.
Hillyer won his 182-pound third-place match by pinning Westfall's Glenn Keeton III in 4:12.
Wells also won his third-place 195-pound match with a pin. He defeated West Union's Eyan Trotter in 1:31.
Alexander's Jared Truax is also a district qualifier, placing fourth at 113 pounds.
Trimble's Fouts and Lackey won sectional titles for the Tomcats.
Fouts' championship run came through the 132-pound brackets. He closed out his weekend with a pin against Huntington's Mavrick Smith in 1:16.
Lackey's win came at 170 pounds. His final match came via forfeit against Ironton's Matt Davis.
Trimble's Hunter Everett is also a qualifier at 220-pounds. He finished second, dropping the championship match to Paint Valley's Nick Mills with a 4-2 decision.
Tray Christy gave the Tomcats a third-place finisher at 138 pounds. He pinned Ironton's Quay Harrison in 1:46 in the third-place match.
Nelsonville-York has a district qualifier in Gavin Richards. He was third at 132 pounds, winning the third-place match when he pinned Zane Trace's Christian Lindsey in 48 seconds.
Eastern has a pair of qualifiers in Steven Fitzgerald and Jayden Evans.
Fitzgerald won his 285-pound third-place match in 55 seconds with a pin against Chesapeake's Nick Burns.
Evans gave the Eagles a fourth-place finisher in the 170-pound bracket.
Fifth-place finishers, and alternates for the district tournament, include Meigs' Jacob Dailey (106 pounds), Eastern's Ryan Ross (152 pounds), Alexander's Camron Oberholzer (170 pounds) and Braiden Tuttle (220 pounds), Nelsonville-York's Karl Warren (182 pounds) and Eastern's Zach Nelson (195 pounds).
Sixth-place finishers included Trimble's Brayden Markin (126 pounds) and Eastern's Hunter Sisson (220 pounds).
Wrestlers from the Alexander Division III sectional advance to the district tournament, which will be held at Coshocton High School on Friday and Saturday.
