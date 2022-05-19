Senators ends Buckeyes' run in district semifinals From staff reports May 19, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHILLICOTHE — Nelsonville-York's historic season came to a close on Tuesday. The Buckeyes fell to the Senators from Portsmouth West, 10-0, in a Division III district semifinal at Unioto High School. Nelsonville-York closes the season at 15-9 after winning the first sectional title in program history. The 15 wins is also a program record for victories in one campaign. Sydney McDermott made it difficult for the Buckeyes to continue their season, however. She pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout for West. She struck out eight and walked two. West also hit four home runs, with Emily Moore hitting two and Zoey Pollard and Myla Mead each hitting one. West went ahead 2-0 in the first on Moore's two-run home run. The score remained the same until the bottom of the fifth. The Senators scored five runs in the fifth, then three more in the sixth to end the game. West went ahead 6-0 on Mead's three-run home run. Moore followed with a solo home run to make it 7-0. Pollard's three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth made the score 10-0, ending the game and advancing West to the district championship game. McDermott was 3 for 3 for the Senators, with Mead doing 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Moore was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Abby Riffle hit a single for Nelsonville-York, with Brooklyn Richards and Hayleigh Gautier each drawing walks. Ryleigh Giffin took the loss, giving up 12 hits in five innings of work. West improved to 25-2-1 with the victory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emily Moore Sydney Mcdermott Sport Baseball Home Run Portsmouth West Myla Mead Two Shutout Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
