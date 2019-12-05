HEMLOCK — With experience on their side, the Falcons are looking to be Tri-Valley Conference contenders this year with their four seniors.
Seniors Haille Joseph, Ashley Spencer and Askya and Autmn McFann leading on the court, Miller girls know how to compete against any and every opponent this year.
According to head coach Bryan Dorsey, a lot of talented girls are back this year and are ready to make a push in the TVC.
“We have a lot of returning starters with Askya, Ashley and others and they are stepping up as the leaders this year,” he said.
“All seniors are doing well honestly; they’ve been in the program for four years and all of them know what to do.”
“They have a high basketball knowledge and IQ among them and, combined, they can handle anything.”
In a small school like Miller, having more than a couple seniors is rare, so Dorsey is looking at this season with a positive outlook.
“This is honestly one of the best teams we’ve had at Miller, and it’s rare to have a big senior class like this, so we should have a strong year,” he said.
The Lady Falcons do have a few teams they know will be a tough competition this season, including Waterford, Eastern, Belpre and Federal Hocking.
“I know those teams, especially Federal Hocking, are going to be the competition this year,” Dorsey mentioned.
“But I also know that we will be in the mix every single night, especially with our starters.”
“Our starting five will be competitive with anyone on any given night.”
Dorsey isn’t just relying on his experienced starting five, but also his bench players.
If the main five have trouble, Dorsey said his bench players will need to step up, and those players will ultimately determine their season in the long run.
“If our young girls step up, we’ll have a good year,” he remarked.
“We need our younger ones ready to come in.”
Emily Moore is the sports editor of the Perry County Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.