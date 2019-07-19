Licking County struck first in the opening game of a key Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League series.
The Settlers defeated the Southern Ohio Copperheads, 9-6, in front of 505 fans at Bob Wren Stadium on Thursday.
The win allowed Licking County (22-15) to go 1.5 games ahead of Southern Ohio (20-16) in the South Division standings. Licking County led the division going into Thursday.
The Settlers were able to do enough against Southern Ohio starting pitcher Micah Krieghauser, who was making his second start of the season.
Krieghauser (0-1) allowed 10 hits, four walks and four runs in five innings. Two of the runs were unearned, as he also struck out six.
The Settlers led 1-0 after an inning thanks to Stephen Krause's RBI double. It was 3-0 after the fourth. Licking County's Stephen Krause hit a sacrifice fly to center, and Sam Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk.
Evan Fromwiller's solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth inning pushed Licking County's lead to 4-0.
The Copperheads scored two runs in each of the last three innings.
However, Licking County scored two in the eighth and three in the ninth for insurance.
Zach Iverson, Reese Trahey and Scott Combs each had two hits for Southern Ohio. Combs and Jared Heard each had two RBIs.
Michael Osmond (2-0) got the win by pitching 6 2-3 innings. He allowed a run on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.
The Settlers finished with 15 hits, as Casimer Sobaszek and Nate Meyer each had three-hit games. Andrew Eng hit a two-run home run in the eighth.
The series will continue on Friday with a 7:05 p.m. start at Bob Wren Stadium.
