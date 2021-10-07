WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens Bulldogs will be well represented during next week's Division I boys district golf tournament.
Athens came just short of qualifying as a team, but still sent three individuals to the next round after Thursday's Division I sectional tournament, held at the Crown Hill Golf Course.
Nathan Shadik, Milan Hall and Jay Choi all qualified as individuals for the Bulldogs.
The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to district competition.
The Bulldogs were fifth as a team with a score of 365.
Shadik, a junior, posted one of the best scores in the field. He was second overall with a 77, shooting a 35 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine.
Only Marietta junior Grayson Herb was better. Herb won the individual sectional crown with a round of 73.
Jackson senior Ethan Rasp took the next individual qualifying slot, tying for 14th overall with a round of 87.
The final two individual qualifiers were Bulldogs. Hall, a junior, posted a score of 89 to finish 18th. He had a 44 on the front nine, and a 45 on the back nine.
Choi was right behind Hall to take the last qualifying slot. The junior had a round of 91 to finish 20th overall. Choi had a 49 on the front nine, then finished strong with a 42 on the back nine.
Athens also had efforts on Thursday from senior Sam Goldsberry, who shot a 108, and senior Ely McCarthy, who posted a score of 111.
Marietta won the sectional team title with a score of 321. The Tigers edged Warren, which was second at 327.
Sheridan (third, 331) and Chillicothe (fourth, 354) claimed the final two team qualifying spots.
Jackson was sixth with a score of 390, followed by seventh-place Miami Trace at 428.
Logan was eighth at 448, led by Sawyer Magdich (105), Will Schultz (113), Coleman Leach (113), Jaxon Novak (117) and Zach Aldridge (122).
Shadik, Hall and Choi will complete in the Division I district tournament on Tuesday at the Eagle Sticks Golf Club.
