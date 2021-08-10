POMEROY — The Athens Bulldogs took the first step in defending their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship.
Athens won the opening TVC-Ohio golf match, contested on Tuesday at the Meigs Golf Course.
The Bulldogs' team score of 164 was 11 shots better than runner-up Alexander, which posted a score of 175.
Athens won the TVC-Ohio title in 2020 with a perfect league record for the season.
Nathan Shadik was the driving force behind Tuesday's opening win, as the junior took home individual medalist honors.
Shadik finished with a round of 34, which was five shots better than the rest of the field.
Shadik's Athens teammates Jay Choi and Mylan Hall, Alexander's Stanley Viny and Wellston's Will Briggs each followed with rounds of 39.
Shadik, Choi and Hall were followed by Eli McCarthy to round out the team scoring. McCarthy finished with a 52.
Athens' Sam Goldsberry (54) and Carter Wharton (56) also competed for Athens.
After Viny, Alexander was led by Mason Morris (40), Landon Atha (47), Austin Stevens (49), Mason Arbaugh (53) and Jared Truax (55).
Vinton County came in third place with a team score of 201. The Vikings were led by Eli Radabaugh's round of 46. He was followed on his team by Isaiah Allen (49), Connor Hamon (51), Silas Allen (55) and Asa Davidson (62).
Wellston was fourth overall with a team score of 209, led by Briggs. Josh Jackson (55), Jaxon Montgomery (57) and Joel Pelletier (58) rounded out the Rockets' team score.
Meigs followed in fifth place with a score of 212. The Marauders were led by Landon McGee (44), Coen Hall (51), Gunnar Peavley (52) and Isaiah Pierce (65).
River Valley is sixth after the first league meet at 238, led by Ethan Roberts (54), Ethan Jagers (57), Thomas Stout (61) and Scott Yost (65).
Nelsonville-York came in seventh with a team score of 251, led by Jack McDonald (60), Andre Connor (60), Noah Pierce (65) and Cobe Pack (66).
After one round of league play, Athens is 6-0, Alexander is 5-1, Vinton County is 4-2, Wellston is 3-3, Meigs is 2-4, River Valley is 1-5 and Nelsonville-York is 0-6.
