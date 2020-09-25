VINCENT — Kirk Crow has had a tough time traveling to Warren in his coaching career. In fact, he is what they call “o-fer” in the win column.
For all but seven seconds on Tuesday, it looked like he might add to that unwelcome record. But that was simply not to be and the Spartans’ coach had his first victory at the Warriors’ field.
The two teams battled to a scoreless draw in the first half with the Spartans gaining a slight advantage in attempts. Each team had a shot clang off the framework but nothing into the back of the net.
The second half was a repeat of the first stanza and in the final minute, a scoreless draw seemed to be the result. However, this is 2020 and there is strangeness afoot everywhere. Tyler Fritchley lobbed a ball, trying to clear a defender and hook up with a teammate.
Inexplicably, the defender grabbed the ball in the air and slammed it to the ground, possibly thinking the clock had expired. In fact there were seven seconds remaining, the defender was given a yellow card, and Alexander had a free kick from twenty yards out as a result of the handling infraction.
Spartan captain Austin Shields was called on to take the freebie. He addressed the ball and lasered it low right, around the defensive wall, and into the right side of the webbing for the 1-0 victory. Shields’ uniform number is seven, the goal came with seven seconds remaining, and it was Alexander’s seventh shutout this year. Numerology in 2020 is somehow appropriate.
Now 9-1-1, Alexander will stay on the road and will travel to Waverly for a Saturday match.
