The 54th annual Athens County Shrine Basketball Preview will be held on Saturday at Athens High School’s Charle McAfee Gymnasium. Eleven schools from the Tri-Valley Conference will take part in the event, which pits Ohio Division against Hocking Division in two-quarter exhibitions.
The first Athens County Shrine Preview was held at Alexander High School in 1965. The following year it was held at Nelsonville-York High School.
Tickets are $5 and are available at the door. All proceeds from the event go to the Athens County Shrine Club. The Shriners assist children 18 years of age and younger, free of charge.
The schedule for the event is:
Athens vs. Vinton County JVs. 10 a.m.
Vinton County vs. Trimble, 10:45 a.m.
Nelsonville-York vs. South Gallia, 11:30 a.m.
Wellston vs. Miller, 12:15 p.m.
River Valley vs. Belpre, 1 p.m.
Alexander vs. Southern, 1:45 p.m.
