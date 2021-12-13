TUPPERS PLAINS — Jayne Six hit a career milestone, and the Trimble Tomcats continued their perfect start.
Six scored the 1,000th point of her career in Trimble's 62-49 win at Eastern High School on Monday.
Six entered the game with 997 career points. She made a 2-point field goal in the second quarter, then went to the free throw line for two attempts.
The senior made the first attempt for her thousandth career point.
Six, a four-year starter in the Tomcats' program, finished the game with 13 points to stand at 1,010 career points. She made four 2-point field goals in the win, hitting on five of her six free throw attempts.
The Tomcats improved to 5-0 overall, including 3-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Eastern made Trimble work for the win. The Eagles led 17-11 after one quarter. The Tomcats scored 22 points in the second quarter to pull ahead 33-31 at halftime.
Eastern was unfazed, leading 44-43 going to the fourth quarter.
The Tomcats were able to take command, winning the final quarter 19-5 to pull away for the double-digit win.
Trimble won at Eastern for the third year in a row.
Briana Orsborne was the Tomcats' leading scorer with 24 points. She had 10 points in the opening quarter, then added 10 more points in the second quarter.
Orsborne made five 2-point field goals, four 3-pointers and two out of three from the free throw line.
Emily Young added 12 points for Trimble, making a pair of 3-pointers and three 2-point field goals.
Laikyn Imler added eight points for Trimble, while Jaylee Orsborne had three points and Lydia Beha two points in the win.
Sydney Reynolds and Erica Durst each had big days for the Eagles. Reynolds led the team with 21 points, making eight 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of her free throws.
Durst added 16 points, getting to the free throw line 12 times. She made six of those attempts to go with five 2-pointers.
Julia Durst added six points, Hope Reed four points and Ella Carleton two points.
Trimble will continue TVC-Hocking play on Thursday, hosting Federal Hocking.
