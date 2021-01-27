STEWART — Hunter Smith has been a constant for the Federal Hocking Lancers over the last four seasons.
From a two-win season during his freshman campaign, to a league championship as a junior, Smith has seen it all with the Lancers.
On Wednesday, he was able to join a select list of thousand-point scorers in Federal Hocking history.
Smith dropped 32 points against the Southern Tornadoes, leading Federal Hocking to a 94-67 victory.
Smith passed 1,000 points during his career in the process.
Smith scored 40 points over Federal Hocking's last three games since the squad returned from quarantine.
It was clear early on that Wednesday would be Smith's night. He scored 13 points in the opening quarter, staking the Lancers to a 30-13 lead. Smith made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter alone.
Smith added seven more points in the second quarter, as Federal Hocking led 45-28 at halftime.
Smith added nine more points in the third quarter, his third 3-pointer of the frame allowing him to pass 1,000 career points. The Lancers held a commanding 72-50 lead going to the fourth.
Smith tallied three more points in the fourth before calling it a night. He made seven 3-pointers overall, also making four 2-point field goals and 3 of 4 from the line.
Federal Hocking raises its record to 8-2 overall, and 4-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Nathaniel Massie continued his torrid pace as well, as the senior scored 19 points in the win. He made nine 2-point field goals and a free throw. Massie has scored 83 points in Federal Hocking's last four contests.
Tyler Rogers also came off the bench to score 13 points, his first double-digit scoring game in a Lancer uniform. He made five 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Lucas also scored 10 points in the win, making four 2-point field goals and both of his free throw attempts. All of Lucas' points came in the first half.
Collin Jarvis added nine points, making four 2-pointers and one of his two free throws. Lane Smith scored seven points, making three 2-point field goals and one of his four free throw attempts.
Wes Carpenter also scored four points to round out Federal Hocking's offensive output.
Aiden Hill and Lincoln Rose each scored 13 points to lead Southern (2-11, 1-6 TVC-Hocking). Arrow Drummer scored 10 points, followed by Cade Anderson (seven points), Isaac McCarty (six points), Ryan Laudermitt (six points), Cruz Bringer (five points), Chase Bailey (four points), Tanner Lisle (two points) and Damien Miller (one point).
Federal Hocking is scheduled to return to the court on Saturday with a 6 p.m. game at Marietta High School.
