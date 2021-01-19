VINCENT — Abbie Smith led the Warren Warriors to a non-league win over the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
Smith scored 27 points in Warren's 68-32 victory over the Buckeyes on Monday afternoon.
Smith made 13 2-point field goals, and her one free throw attempt for her 27 points. She had eight points in the opening quarter and 11 more in the second. She added six more in the third, and two final points in the fourth quarter.
Warren (5-2) led 14-9 after one quarter, but pushed the advantage to 31-13 at halftime. The Warriors led 51-22 going to the final quarter.
Nelsonville-York (4-11) was led by Airah Lavy. She scored 14 points, making four 2-point field goals and two 3-pointers.
Alivia Speelman followed with six points, while Cayleigh Dupler and Brooklyn Richards each scored four points. Ashleigh Cantrell and Emma Fields both tallied two points.
Alex Frazee and Olivia Alloway both scored nine points for Warren.
Nelsonville-York is scheduled to travel to league-leader Vinton County on Thursday.
