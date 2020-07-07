During a time of uncertainty surrounding high school sports, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has made a surprising change.
The OHSAA Board of Directors President Dan Leffingwell announced on Monday that Bob Goldring has been named as the interim executive director.
The move is effective immediately and replaces Jerry Snodgrass from the position.
Snodgrass has been the executive director of the OHSAA since July 2018, when he took over when Dan Ross resigned after 14 years.
Snodgrass has navigated the OHSAA through the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization was forced to cancel winter state tournaments and the entire spring athletic season because of the coronavirus. While sports practices have resumed on a limited basis in Ohio, it's still up in the air what awaits the fall sports season.
The OHSAA will now be led by Goldring, on an interim basis, as the sports world inches ever so closer to that potential fall sports season.
“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated re-start of interscholastic athletics this fall,” said Leffingwell, superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville, in a press release. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently."
Goldring has 25 years of experience at the OHSAA offices, and previously served as the OHSAA senior director of operations.
Part of Goldring's resume is a stint as acting executive director from mid-March to mid-June of 2016 when Ross was on medical leave. He holds two degrees from The Ohio State University and is a graduate of Orrville High School. Goldring started as director of information services in the fall of 1995, and was promoted to assistant commissioner in June of 2005 before becoming senior director of operations in August 2008.
"I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me," Goldring said in the release. "We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”
Snodgrass worked at the OHSAA for 12 years after spending 31 years as a teacher, coach and administrator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.