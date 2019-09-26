That familiar saying — you snooze, you lose — usually gets dropped on someone who doesn’t act quickly enough on an opportunity. But for today’s athlete it might be better to flip that saying on its head and say — you snooze, you win! — especially as more athletes discover the science-based benefits of a good night’s rest.
It’s safe to say that many teenagers don’t view sleep in this beneficial light. Keeping up with school, homework, practice, family obligations and a desire to stay connected to friends via their smartphones, sleep slips on their list of priorities. Sleep, which is different from rest, is another one of those subtle strategies that can have a positive impact on performance.
Tom Brady, the most accomplished quarterback to play the game, spoke about the importance of sleep in an interview with Parade Magazine in 2016 on the cusp of his fortieth birthday. His strategy is — early to bed, early to rise — in hopes of getting eight to nine hours of sleep. He says “it’s got to be a priority. I think sleep is so important because I break my body down so much with my sport. It’s the only place to get the recovery that I need.”
Why sleep matters
The body is designed to sleep, so give it what it needs. When the body is deprived of sleep, natural rhythms are disrupted throwing you off your game long before you hit the field. Further, lack of sleep affects hormones that control stress, regulate hunger and appetite, as well as healing and growth.
Aim for ten, expect
at least eight
While that sounds like a lot of sleep, it’s what a growing teenager needs. Sleep is the body’s way of rebuilding, repairing and regenerating from the activities of the day — and those activities are heightened during the season. This uninterrupted recovery time is critical and helps rejuvenate the body. And remember, if Tom Brady targets eight to nine hours, you can do it, too. At 42 he’s still atop his game and recovery from sleep likely plays a role in his ability to continue competing.
Don’t cheat
yourself of sleep
Getting eight to 10 hours of sleep can be a challenge for anyone with a busy schedule. But settling for seven or less isn’t the answer for athletes. The Gatorade Sports Science Institute cites several studies on its website regarding the improved cognitive alertness and performance benefits of sleep, including sleep extension — intentionally getting more sleep after a period of sleep deprivation – as well as the benefits of napping. In studies involving basketball players who slept as much as possible for two weeks after being on a normal sleep pattern saw faster sprint times and an increase in their free-throw percentage rate. Athletes who participated in 30-minute, mid-day naps realized faster 20-meter sprint times compared to those who didn’t nap.
Rest is not sleep
For a teenager it’s easy to want to justify rest as sleep and that being “at rest” is what matters, regardless if that means binging on ESPN or Netflix or scrolling a digital device. But even while resting athletes are still cognitively alert and active. They may potentially experience stress and anxiety, and can make choices with food that don’t benefit future performance. Sleep is like the button the powers off the body and affords a full system reset that cannot be substituted.
When athletes prioritize quality sleep in the same way they think about their weightlifting, aerobic exercise, nutrition and hydration, they are simply adding to their arsenal of high performance habits. But even sleep itself needs a strategy. Before turning out the lights, there are a few considerations any athlete should take to ensure sleep is deep, restful and as beneficial as possible.
- Night-time food and beverage consumption. Pass on caffeinated drinks in the evening. If a snack is desired, eat light and choose carbohydrates such as crackers or cereal with milk. Avoid fatty, fried or spicy foods that could upset the stomach overnight, and leave protein-rich foods for breakfast or earlier in the day when the body needs the energy boost.
- Temper the temperature. National Sleep Foundation reports that the cooler the room, the conducive it is to a good night’s rest, with an ideal temperature around 65 degrees. But that is not a hard and fast rule. Room temperature needs to be conducive to your body as it will help prevent unnecessary tossing, turning and sleep interruption.
- Keep the phone out of the room. Because our brains have been trained to react to the ding and vibration of smartphone notifications, keep phones out of the bedroom. Its ambient light and perpetual chirping can disrupt sleep.
- Make it dark. Block out light the best as possible as it affects your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep. The darker the room the better chance for uninterrupted sleep due to light.
- The right kind of noise. A fan can help block out ambient noise while also helping regulate a comfortable sleeping temperature. But if it’s just the hum and not the breeze that you need, noise machines or air purifiers can soothe and drown out other indoor and outdoor noises that can disrupt sleep. Avoid using radios and televisions to drift off to sleep as volumes and sounds can fluctuate and stimulate the brain during sleep.
- Breathe in clean air. Air quality can effect sleep. Routine dusting and vacuuming of the bedroom, along with regular furnace filter replacement, can improve air quality. It’s also a great strategy for moms to get their athletes to clean their rooms.
In sports, an image that comes to mind when we hear the term sleeper is that of an athlete or team that comes out of nowhere, unexpectedly, to overachieve. That’s also a great way to think about sleep and how it can become part of any athlete’s strategy to surprise others and help them exceed expectations.
Questions or concerns about this topic or any other sports medicine issue? We want to hear from you. Contact Dr. Frederick Soliman, DO, a primary care sports medicine physician at OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College and team physician for the Ohio University Athletics Department at Frederick.Soliman@OhioHealth.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.