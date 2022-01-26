MERCERVILLE — The South Gallia Rebels earned a season sweep against the Federal Hocking Lancers.
The Rebels defeated the Lancers on Wednesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game, 61-27.
South Gallia improved to 13-4 overall and 7-2 in the TVC-Hocking, while Federal Hocking fell to 1-9 overall and 1-6 in league play.
The Rebels led 16-8 after one quarter, 34-14 at halftime and 49-19 going to the fourth.
South Gallia had three players in double figures. Tori Triplett led the way with 17 points, with Jessie Rutt adding 15 points. Emma Clary followed with 13 points.
Brennah Jarvis led Federal Hocking with nine points, while Larissa McDaniel added six points.
Reagan Jeffers and Addison Jackson each scored four points, with Abigail Householder and Stella Gilcher each scoring two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.