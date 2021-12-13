STEWART — The South Gallia Rebels used a strong start to gain a road victory on Monday.
South Gallia defeated Federal Hocking 60-30 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game inside McInturf Gymnasium.
South Gallia jumped out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter, going ahead 37-13 at halftime and 49-20 going to the fourth.
Emma Clary led the Rebels with 21 points, making 10 2-point field goals. Tori Triplett added 10 points while Macie Sanders and Jessie Rutt each scored eight points. Lindsey Wells scored seven points.
Brennah Jarvis led Federal Hocking with 18 points, making four 3-pointers. Larissa McDaniel added seven points, while Bella McVey added five points.
Federal Hocking (0-5, 0-2 TVC-Hocking) travels to Trimble on Thursday.
