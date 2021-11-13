The 2021 OPSWA Southeast Ohio All-District Football Team features three Athens County players bringing home top honors.
Trimble’s duo of Tabor Lackey and Blake Guffey are repeat winners in Division VII, while Nelsonville-York’s Drew Carter brings home a Division VI award.
Lackey, Trimble’s senior quarterback, is the district’s Division VII Offensive Player of the Year. Guffey, a senior linebacker, is the district’s Defensive Player of the Year.
It’s the second year in a row Lackey and Guffey have been named as players of the year in the district.
Guffey’s win also gives Trimble a Defensive Player of the Year in the district for the fourth season in a row.
Carter, Nelsonville-York’s senior quarterback, is the Division VI Offensive Player of the Year.
The entire list is below. The all-district team is selected by a panel of media members covering the Southeast District.
Division II
Special Mention
Traten Poling, Logan; Carson Hodson, Logan
No player or coach award selections
Division III
First Team
Offense
RECEIVERS: Levi Neal, Athens, 6-3, 190, Jr.; LINEMEN: Aaron Hiener, Marietta, 6-1, 325, Sr.; Dylan Alltop, Miami Trace, 6-2, 295, Sr.; Holden Bowen, Sheridan, 6-3, 245, Sr.; QUARTERBACK: Landon Wheatley, Athens, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Weston Melvin, Miami Trace, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Jacob Winters, Jackson, 6-3, 215, Jr.; RUNNING BACK: Zach Bartlett, Marietta, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Max Lee, Chillicothe, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Jayden LeBeau, Miami Trace, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Jason Munyan, Sheridan, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Cade Wolford, Jackson, 5-8, 155, So.; PLACEKICKER: Ethan Crabtree, Jackson, 5-8, 140, So.
Defense
LINEMEN: Ty Jones, Jackson, 5-11, 180, Sr.; LINEBACKER: Weston Davis, Marietta, 5-9, 185, Jr.; Isaac McCory, Chillicothe, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Eli Gordon, Sheridan, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Grant Mastin, Jackson, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Drew Bragg, Jackson, 6-2, 200, Sr.; DEFENSIVE BACK: Xzavier Doss, Chillicothe, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Andrew Holden, Sheridan, 5-9, 165, Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jason Munyan, Sheridan
Defensive Player of the Year: Grant Mastin, Jackson
Coach of the Year: Andy Hall, Jackson
Special Mention
Jeremiah Saffell, Marietta; Chucky Thomas, Chillicothe; Carson Francis, Chillicothe; Kylan Knapp, Miami Trace; Hunter Zizek, Sheridan; Corey Amspaugh, Sheridan; Tristan Prater, Jackson; Braxton Springer, Athens
Division IV
First Team
Offense
RECEIVERS: Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, 205, Sr.; Kenyon Franklin, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 180, So.; Dennis Pettey, Vincent Warren, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Maddox Fox, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-4, 200, Jr.; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House, 6-5, 230, Jr.; Canaan Griffith, Hillsboro, 5-10, 155, Sr.; LINEMEN: Brock Adams, Waverly, 6-2, 305, Jr.; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, 310, Jr.; QUARTERBACK: Wade Futhey, Waverly, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Braden Wright, Greenfield McClain, 6-4, 178, Sr.; Chris Stout, Hillsboro, 6-2, 173, Sr.; Hayden Collins, Fairfield Union, 5-11, 160, Jr.; RUNNING BACK: Jason Williams, Vincent Warren, 5-8, 170, So.; Zayne Karr, Vinton County, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Gabe Rashcke, Vinton County, 5-11, 185, So; Blayton Reid, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, 185, Jr.; ALL-PURPOSE: Penn Morrison, Waverly, 6-4, 195, Sr.
Defense
LINEMEN: Whyatt Ward, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, 230, Sr.; Rishaun Burns, Washington Court House, 6-2, 235, Sr.; LINEBACKER: J.T. Barnett, Waverly, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Cole Hines, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-7, 165, So.; J.T. Rice, Vincent Warren, 5-6, 165, Sr.; Blake Brown, Vinton County, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Landen Eubanks, Greenfield McClain, 5-10, 165, Sr.; DEFENSIVE BACK: Mark Stulley, Waverly, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Brady Woltz, Vinton County, 5-11, 180, So.; Kade Dennison, Fairfield Union, 5-11, 155, Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Wade Futhey, Waverly
Defensive Player of the Year: J.T. Barnett, Waverly
Coach of the Year: T.J. Carper, Vinton County
Special Mention
Wyatt Crabtree, Waverly; Logan Long, Waverly; Brody Fellure, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Mason Skidmore, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Nick Cressey, Vincent Warren; Joseph Watson, Chillicothe Unioto; Casey Dyer, Chillicothe Unioto; Broc Moore, Vinton County; Dawson Brown, Vinton County; Tyler Tackage, Washington Court House; A.J. Dalmayer, Washington Court House; Andrew Potts, Greenfield McClain; Kaden Penwell, Greenfield McClain; Derek Whitt, Hillsboro; Austin Barrett, Hillsboro; Gunnar George, Fairfield Union; Jakob Markwood, Fairfield Union; R.J. Weber, Circleville Logan Elm; Garret Summers, Circleville Logan Elm; Scott Moats, Circleville; Michael Clark, Circleville
Division V
First Team
Offense
RECEIVERS: Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, 185, Jr.; Johnny Burton, Piketon, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Camren Loar, Piketon, 5-9, 159, Sr.; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, 180, Sr.; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth 5-8, 157, Jr.; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth, 6-2, 165, Sr.; Tatem Toth, New Lexington, 6-2, 175, Jr.; TIGHT END: Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, 240, Jr.; LINEMEN: Rylan Cecil, Ironton, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Kollin Ramsay, Zane Trace, 6-0, 300, Sr.; Hunter McComas, Piketon, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Andrew Dodson, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-4, 245, Sr.; Alex Baer, McDermott Northwest, 6-0, 230, Jr.; Gabe Myers, Portsmouth West, 5-10, 247, Sr.; Caleb Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-2, 240, Jr.; QUARTERBACK: Drew Roe, Portsmouth, 5-7, 151, Sr.; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, 195, Sr.; Ben Nichols, Zane Trace, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Jordan Schulz, Albany Alexander, 6-1, 170, So.; Devin Parker, Minford, 6-2, 205, Sr.; RUNNING BACK: Jaquez Keyes, Ironton, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 208, Jr.; ALL-PURPOSE: Isaac Molihan, Wellston, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Landen Wilson, Ironton, 5-10, 160, Jr.; PLACEKICKER: Matt Sheridan, Ironton, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Braxton Sammons, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Defense
LINEMEN: Ashton Duncan, Ironton, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Nate Cochran, Ironton, 6-3, 300, Sr.; Nick Burns, Chesapeake, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Hayden Brannigan, Zane Trace, 5-11, 200, Jr.; Braiden Dunham, Piketon, 6-4, 215, Sr.; Aaron Penn, McDermott Northwest, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Brenden Truett, Portsmouth, 5-6, 196, Jr.; Josh Boggs, Wheelersburg, 6-4, 200, Sr.; LINEBACKERS: Angelo Washington, Ironton, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Maddox McCallister, South Point, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Zane Brownfield, Piketon, 5-8, 170, So.; Hunter Pendleton, Minford, 6-4, 230, Jr.; Ashton Klaiber, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 210, Sr.; James Thurman, Portsmouth, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Carson Williams, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 195, Sr.; DEFENSIVE BACK: Aaron Masters, Ironton, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Michael Conkle, Bidwell River Valley, 5-8, 174, Jr.; Josh Clark, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Offensive Players of the Year: Drew Roe, Portsmouth; Levi Gullion, Piketon
Defensive Players of the Year: Nate Cochran, Ironton; Angelo Washington, Ironton
Coach of the Year: Tyler Gullion, Piketon
Special Mention
Evan Fisher, Oak Hill; Braylon Howell, Oak Hill; Evan Brown, Wellston; Riley Boggs, Ironton; C.J. McCall, Ironton, Blake Murrell, Ironton; Lincoln Barnes, Ironton; Trey Edler, Zane Trace; Joey Gay, Zane Trace; Trey Keeton, Williamsport Westfall; Kydan Potts, Piketon; Jacob Taylor, Piketon; Carter Williams, Piketon; Morgan Roberts, Pomeroy Meigs; Hunter Kellogg, New Lexington, Zack Robinson, New Lexington; Wyatt Brackman, McDermott Northwest; Austin Newman, McDermott Northwest; Jeffrey Pica, Minford; Hayden Henthorn, Minford; Ethan Connally, Minford; Jeffery Bishop, Portsmouth West; Mitchell Irwin, Portsmouth West; Amare Johnson, Portsmouth; Beau Hammond, Portsmouth; Eric Lattimore, Wheelersburg; Brock Brumfield, Wheelersburg
Division VI
First Team
Offense
RECEIVERS: Zander Schmidt, Fairland, 6-0, 185, Sr.; TIGHT END: Perry Kingrey, Coal Grove, 6-5, 225, Sr.; LINEMEN: Steve Rhoades, Fairland, 6-0, 225, Jr.; Will Dratwa, Frankfort Adena, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Tucker Levering, Nelsonville-York, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Dominik Robson, Nelsonville-York, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Brad Wheeler, Coal Grove, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Bryson Spencer, Lucasville Valley, 5-11, 265, Sr.; QUARTERBACK: Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 185, Sr.; RUNNING BACK: Ethan Patterson, Symmes Valley, 6-2, 165, Sr.; Dalton Haubeil, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Hudson Stalder, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Chase Hall, Coal Grove, 6-1, 190, Jr.; All-PURPOSE: Owen Hankins, Rock Hill, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Jordan Martin, Belpre, 6-3, 195, Sr.; PLACEKICKER: Chase Ruby, Lucasvile Valley, 6-3, 165, Sr.
Defense
LINEMEN: Casey Hudson, Fairland, 6-2, 210, Sr.; R.J. Ward, Fairland, 5-10, 235, Sr.; Eli Patterson, Symmes Valley, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Beau Blankenship, Paint Valley, 6-4, 220, Sr.; Caleb Osborne, Frankfort Adena, 6-1, 235, Jr.; Nathan Martin, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Justin Moore, Lucasville Valley, 6-6, 261, Jr.; LINEBACKERS: J.D. Brumfield, Fairland, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley, 6-4, 225, So.; Grayson Walsh, Symmes Valley, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Chase Morrow, Lucasville Valley, 5-11, 190, Sr.; DEFENSIVE BACK: Steeler Leep, Fairland, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Levi Niece, Symmes Valley, 5-7, 180, Sr.; Hunter Blagg, Rock Hill, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Cavan Cooper, Paint Valley, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Jarren Hicks, Coal Grove, 6-0, 175, Sr.; PUNTER: Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Noah Dickerson, Crooksville, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York
Defensive Player of the Year: J.D. Brumfield, Fairland
Coach of the Year: Rusty Webb, Symmes Valley
Special Mention
Alec Dement, Fairland; Riley Kazee, Fairland; Mason Ward, Fairland; Levi Best, Symmes Valley; Tanner McComas, Symmes Valley; Brayden Malone, Rock Hill; Lane Smith, Rock Hill; Julian Martin, Belpre; Jayden Dowell, Belpre; Trent Mettler, Paint Valley; Dillon McDonald, Paint Valley; Seth McCloskey, Chillicothe Huntington; Dalton Black, Chillicothe Huntington; Clay Wilt, Frankfort Adena; Trusten McWhorter, Chillicothe Southeastern; Ethan McCune, Stewart Federal Hocking; Gavin Richards, Nelsonville-York; Jared Justice, Nelsonville-York; Clay Ferguson, Coal Grove; Steven Simpson, Coal Grove; Lakota Davis, Lucasville Valley; Ethan Sprankle, Crooksville
Division VII
First Team
Offense
RECEIVERS: Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Tucker Dixon, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 140, Sr.; LINEMEN: Owen Huck, Waterford, 5-7, 175, Sr.; Conner Wooten, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, 285, Sr.; QUARTERBACK: Grant McCutcheon, Waterford, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Josiah Smith, Racine Southern, 5-9, 175, So.; Tabor Lackey, Glouster Trimble, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Tre McCoy, Corning Miller, 5-8, 175, Sr.; RUNNING BACK: Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Bryce Newland, Reedsville Eastern, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Bryce Downs, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Gavin Hart, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-11, 190, So.; ALL-PURPOSE: Levi Justice, Sciotoville East, 5-8, 187, Sr.; Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, 150, Jr.
Defense
LINEMEN: Cole Wright, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 250, So.; Keagan Jackson, Sciotoville East, 5-10, 165, Jr.: Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-7, 230, Jr.; Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, 180, Jr.; LINEBACKER: Jayden Evans, Reedsville Eastern, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, 200, Sr.; DEFENSIVE BACK: Lane Cline, Waterford, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Jacob Huffman, Waterford, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Tabor Lackey, Glouster Trimble
Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble
Coach of the Year: Bob Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Special Mention
Ethan Hayslip, Franklin Furnace Green; Jake Pantelidis, Waterford; Andrew Taylor, Waterford; Gavin Brooker, Waterford; Brayden Smith, Reedsville Eastern; Landon Randolph, Reedsville Eastern; Logan Hensler, Racine Southern; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern; Devin Siders, South Gallia; Clarence Jones, Glouster Trimble; Will Freeborn, Glouster Trimble; Quinlan McCabe, Corning Miller; Kylan McClain, Corning Miller; K.J. Reinsmith, Beaver Eastern; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East; Tyell Baker, Sciotoville East; Wyatt Webb, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Nolan Heiland, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Cody Metzler, Portsmouth Notre Dame
