Southeast District Soccer Coaches Association Awards
Boys Division I
First team
Max Black, Logan
Mason Siberell, Chillicothe
Ethan St. Clair, Logan
Coach of the Year — Michael McCorkle, Chillicothe
Assistant coach of the Year — Ryan Merrill, Logan
Player of the Year — Brady Wood, Chillicothe
Honorable Mention
Danny Bentley, Chillicothe
Isaac Crawford, Chillicothe
Ayden St. Clair, Logan
Noah Swart, Logan
Boys Division II
First Team
Connor Ball, Jackson
Parker Bolin, Alexander
Caleb Boyer, Waverly
Connor Bucher, Miami Trace
Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy
Cole Conaway, Logan Elm
Kyler D'Augustino, Alexander
Ben Goodman, Warren
Nolan Haislop, Jackson
Lucas Hanes, Unioto
Brayden Hurley, Warren
Kamden Lankford, Marietta
Nfanly Marol, Miami Trace
Andrew Newland, McClain
Andy Pagan, Athens
Charles Phillips, Hillsboro
Caleb Redding, Fairfield Union
Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Athens
David Sarver, Marietta
Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union
Lucas Shepherd, Chesapeake
Keagan Smith, Waverly
Cameron Thompson, Unioto
Mac Threatt, Marietta
Landon Weber, Hillsboro
Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy
Edwin Zheng, Circleville
Coach of the Year — Kirk Crow, Alexander
Assistant Coach of the Year — Colten Holdren, Marietta
Player of the Year — Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy
Second Team
Jase Allison, McClain
Jake Anderson, Chesapeake
Eric Carpenter, Athens
Ayden Cornell, Warren
Jace Ervin, Alexander
Caden Fyffe, Fairfield Union
Keagen Daniels, Gallia Academy
Justin Darnell, Circleville
Haydon Hice, McClain
Austin Jaunarajs, Athens
Landon Long, Logan Elm
Sekon Marol, Miami Trace
Elijah McCain, Waverly
Dillon Meagle, Marietta
Alex Norris, Alexander
Noah Perry, Miami Trace
River Pettigrew, Unioto
Dylan Rigsby, Hillsboro
Ronnie Rowley, Fairfield Union
Wes Saunders Gallia Academy
Dylan Schurman, Hillsboro
Ashten Sigler, Unioto
Ashton Swann, Jackson
Drake Teeters, Waverly
Cayden Wheeler Marietta
Broc Williams, Jackson
Honorable Mention
Dylan Allison, Alexander
Jude Braun, Logan Elm
Kaiden Chea, Circleville
Walji Dadem, Athens
Koen Eichhorn, Fairfield Union
Owen Elswick, Logan Elm
Zane Evans, Athens
Micah Geise, Unioto
Eli Hayton, Chesapeake
Brady Jaunarajs, Athens
Logan Johnson, Miami Trace
Nathan Kallet, Athens
Landon Koscho, Marietta
Waylon Lamerson, Waverly
Anthony Langley, Miami Trace
Derek McAfee, Warren
Carson Moore, Waverly
Cohen Myers, Hillsboro
Dayne Neff, Jackson
Ethan Neidhart, Alexander
Michael Parana, Jackson
Sam Perdue, Warren
Ayden Roettker, Gallia Academy
Ethan Rooney, Fairfield Union
Jacob Scott, Circleville
Jacob Spears, Chesapeake
JC Stark, Unioto
Nick Turner, Hillsboro
Carson Wamsley, Gallia Academy
Seth Weller, McClain
Cash Wheeler, Marietta
Emerson Yates, McClain
Girls Division I
First Team
Avery Erslan, Chillicothe
Brooklin Harris, Logan
Ali Mathis, Chillicothe
Coach of the Year — Greg Rimkus, Logan
Assistant Coach of the Year — Payten Davis, Chillicothe
Player of the Year — Brooklin Harris, Logan
Second Team
Gemma Maimone, Chillicothe
Danika Mahaffey, Logan
Kati Straus, Logan
Honorable Mention
Emilee Kessler, Logan
Blair Kline, Logan
Paige Huggins, Chillicothe
Addie Price, Chillicothe
Division II
First Team
Olivia Adams, Logan Elm
Payton Alloway, Warren
Brynn Bledsoe, Hillsboro
Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union
Addi Chambers, Washington CH
Nilyn Cockerham, Circleville
Emma Davis, Waverly
Alexis Frazee, Warren
Ava Kristofco, Athens
Sarah Lefever, Jackson
Katie Mannix, Marietta
Luca Matesic, McClain
Kandice Mathews, Miami Trace
Macey McCune, McClain
Jaidyn McKell, Unioto
Katie McMahon, Fairfield Union
Avery Miller, Unioto
Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy
Claire Schenkel, Marietta
Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro
Faith Yancey, Circleville
Coach of the Year — Casey Bischof, Fairfield Union
Assistant Coach of the Year — Joe Webster, Miami Trace
Player of the Year — Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union
Second Team
Katie Baucom, Hillsboro
Hannah Brandyberry, Hillsboro
Chloe Chen, Marietta
Makya Cockerham, Circleville
Alexis Cymanski, Fairfield Union
Payton Ford, Circleville
Lyndyn Gibbs, Washington CH
Jana Griffith, Miami Trace
Josie Martin, Logan Elm
Riley Medley, Marietta
Lauren Murphy, Waverly
Isabella Neal, Fairfield Union
Arielle Pelletier, Unioto
Alysa Pinkerton, Warren
Payton Pryor, McClain
Karllee Renner, Unioto
Krysten Sanders, Gallia Academy
Abby Seimetz, Jackson
Macie Smith, Warren
Mattie Walburn, Jackson
Tess Wilhelm, Athens
Honorable Mention
Lilly Cochran, Warren
Sophie Cochran, Warren
Ariane Davis, Waverly
Niah DeHainaut, Fairfield Union
Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro
Carmen Enochs, Miami Trace
Sydney Fain, Jackson
Karma Fugate, Athens
Emma Hammons, Gallia Academy
Grace Heath, Unioto
Breanna Karnes, Hillsboro
Alivia Lear, Gallia Academy
Ashtyn Miller, Unioto
Annie Moulton, Athens
Payton Mullen, Marietta
Mallory Pavey, Miami Trace
Claudia Rhymer, Fairfield Union
Morgan Sark, Circleville
Sarah Snyder, McClain
Sophie Stonerock, Logan Elm
Delani Teeters, Waverly
Kenzley Urban, Marietta
Olivia Wastier, Circleville
Katie Wilson, Logan Elm
Jade Winters, Jackson
Kenzie Wise, McClain
Girls Division III
First Team
Amora Albano, Alexander
Harlee Brand, North Adams
Olivia Chambers, Northwest
Natalie Cooper, Piketon
Annie Coriell, Wheelersburg
Mychal Cron, Minford
Natasha Davidson, Lynchburg Clay
Adriana Deal, Portsmouth Clay
Jenelle Fauber, Alexander
Katie Hunter, West Union
Haley Knore, Minford
Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown
Mary Litzinger, Eastern Brown
Olivia MacCrae, Piketon
Maddie Miller, Fairland
Keilanee Montgomery, South Point
Ella Newkirk, Fairfield Leesburg
Bri Reynolds, Rock Hill
Lily Rose, Zane Trace
Laney Ruckel, North Adams
Cadence Saunders, Fairfield Leesburg
Chloe Sheridan, Ironton St. Joe
Emmi Stevens, Rock Hill
Charity Teeters, Portsmouth West
Jocelyn Tilley, Wheelersburg
Karlie Tipton, Lynchburg Clay
Kaiken Unger, Ironton St. Joe
Brooklynn Wade, Zane Trace
Jaycie Walters, South Point
Jasmine Young, Chesapeake
Coach of the Year — Summer Collins, Rock Hill
Assistant Coach of the Year — Zach Campbell, Leesburg Fairfield
Player of the Year — Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill
Second Team
Sabria Breech, Northwest
Sidney Clem, Belpre
Lexi Conkel, Minford
Madison Dean, Piketon
Marlee Grinstead, Alexander
Ainsley Groom, North Adams
Hunter Grooms, North Adams
Kylie Hayes, Fairland
Ellen Heaberlin, Rock Hill
Ava Hoffer, Alexander
Jasmyn Jones, South Point
Candace Pauley, Chesapeake
Alyssa Perkins, Eastern Brown
Hannah Pickerrell, Zane Trace
Nevaeh Porter, Minford
Brynley Preston, Wheelersburg
Allison Rogers, Rock Hill
Raelynn Ruble, Lynchburg Clay
Aubrey Sutton, Ironton St. Joseph
Avery Teeters, Fairfield Leesburg
Philemina Toca, Lynchburg Clay
Kaylee Turner, Fairland
Torie Utter, Eastern Brown
Allie Vallance, Wheelersburg
Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph
Elaysia Wilburn, South Point
Bailee Wilson, Chesapeake
Karlee York, Portsmouth West
Kennedy Zink, Fairfield Leesburg
Honorable Mention
Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill
Sophia Balon, Lynchburg Clay
Silvia Beltran, Westfall
Grace Charles, Wheelersburg
Aliah Crace, Piketon
Riley Daniels, Ironton St. Joe
Whitney Dean, Piketon
Mckinzie Dotson, Eastern Brown
Sarah Ellis, Chesapeake
Leah Esselburn, Alexander
Cloe Gardner, Westfall
Abby Guffey, Zane Trace
Hallie Haines, Fairfield Leesburg
Brooke Hanes, Northwest
Kenlie Jones, North Adams
Chloe Kunkel, Alexander
Angela Li, Fairland
Gracelynn Little, Northwest
Jade Massey, Lynchburg Clay
Hannah McLaughlin, Portsmouth West
Bella Miller, Wheelersburg
Luca Pennington, South Point
Addison Philebaun, Ironton St. Joe
Autumn Picklesimer, Minford
Emma Prine, Eastern Brown
Maggie Risner, Minford
Gretchen Roberts, Zane Trace
Jasi Saleh, Rock Hill
Morgan Shupert, North Adams
Gabby Sparks, Portsmouth West
Alli Stidham, South Point
Hailey Tolle, Fairfield Leesburg
Olivia White, Fairland
