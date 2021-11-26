Southeast District Soccer Coaches Association Awards

Boys Division I

First team 

Max Black, Logan

Mason Siberell, Chillicothe

Ethan St. Clair, Logan

Coach of the Year — Michael McCorkle, Chillicothe 

Assistant coach of the Year — Ryan Merrill, Logan

Player of the Year — Brady Wood, Chillicothe 

Honorable Mention 

Danny Bentley, Chillicothe

Isaac Crawford, Chillicothe

Ayden St. Clair, Logan

Noah Swart, Logan

Boys Division II

First Team

Connor Ball, Jackson

Parker Bolin, Alexander

Caleb Boyer, Waverly

Connor Bucher, Miami Trace

Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy

Cole Conaway, Logan Elm

Kyler D'Augustino, Alexander

Ben Goodman, Warren

Nolan Haislop, Jackson

Lucas Hanes, Unioto

Brayden Hurley, Warren

Kamden Lankford, Marietta

Nfanly Marol, Miami Trace

Andrew Newland, McClain

Andy Pagan, Athens

Charles Phillips, Hillsboro

Caleb Redding, Fairfield Union

Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Athens

David Sarver, Marietta

Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union

Lucas Shepherd, Chesapeake

Keagan Smith, Waverly

Cameron Thompson, Unioto

Mac Threatt, Marietta

Landon Weber, Hillsboro

Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy

Edwin Zheng, Circleville

Coach of the Year — Kirk Crow, Alexander

Assistant Coach of the Year — Colten Holdren, Marietta

Player of the Year — Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy

Second Team

Jase Allison, McClain

Jake Anderson, Chesapeake

Eric Carpenter, Athens

Ayden Cornell, Warren

Jace Ervin, Alexander

Caden Fyffe, Fairfield Union

Keagen Daniels, Gallia Academy

Justin Darnell, Circleville

Haydon Hice, McClain

Austin Jaunarajs, Athens

Landon Long, Logan Elm

Sekon Marol, Miami Trace

Elijah McCain, Waverly

Dillon Meagle, Marietta

Alex Norris, Alexander

Noah Perry, Miami Trace

River Pettigrew, Unioto

Dylan Rigsby, Hillsboro

Ronnie Rowley, Fairfield Union

Wes Saunders Gallia Academy

Dylan Schurman, Hillsboro

Ashten Sigler, Unioto

Ashton Swann, Jackson

Drake Teeters, Waverly

Cayden Wheeler Marietta

Broc Williams, Jackson

Honorable Mention

Dylan Allison, Alexander

Jude Braun, Logan Elm

Kaiden Chea, Circleville

Walji Dadem, Athens

Koen Eichhorn, Fairfield Union

Owen Elswick, Logan Elm

Zane Evans, Athens

Micah Geise, Unioto

Eli Hayton, Chesapeake

Brady Jaunarajs, Athens

Logan Johnson, Miami Trace

Nathan Kallet, Athens

Landon Koscho, Marietta

Waylon Lamerson, Waverly

Anthony Langley, Miami Trace

Derek McAfee, Warren

Carson Moore, Waverly

Cohen Myers, Hillsboro

Dayne Neff, Jackson

Ethan Neidhart, Alexander

Michael Parana, Jackson

Sam Perdue, Warren

Ayden Roettker, Gallia Academy

Ethan Rooney, Fairfield Union

Jacob Scott, Circleville

Jacob Spears, Chesapeake

JC Stark, Unioto

Nick Turner, Hillsboro

Carson Wamsley, Gallia Academy

Seth Weller, McClain

Cash Wheeler, Marietta

Emerson Yates, McClain

Girls Division I

First Team

Avery Erslan, Chillicothe

Brooklin Harris, Logan

Ali Mathis, Chillicothe

Coach of the Year — Greg Rimkus, Logan

Assistant Coach of the Year — Payten Davis, Chillicothe

Player of the Year — Brooklin Harris, Logan

Second Team

Gemma Maimone, Chillicothe

Danika Mahaffey, Logan

Kati Straus, Logan

Honorable Mention

Emilee Kessler, Logan

Blair Kline, Logan

Paige Huggins, Chillicothe

Addie Price, Chillicothe

Division II

First Team

Olivia Adams, Logan Elm

Payton Alloway, Warren

Brynn Bledsoe, Hillsboro

Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union

Addi Chambers, Washington CH

Nilyn Cockerham, Circleville

Emma Davis, Waverly

Alexis Frazee, Warren

Ava Kristofco, Athens

Sarah Lefever, Jackson

Katie Mannix, Marietta

Luca Matesic, McClain

Kandice Mathews, Miami Trace

Macey McCune, McClain

Jaidyn McKell, Unioto

Katie McMahon, Fairfield Union

Avery Miller, Unioto

Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy

Claire Schenkel, Marietta

Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro

Faith Yancey, Circleville

Coach of the Year — Casey Bischof, Fairfield Union

Assistant Coach of the Year — Joe Webster, Miami Trace

Player of the Year — Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union

Second Team

Katie Baucom, Hillsboro

Hannah Brandyberry, Hillsboro

Chloe Chen, Marietta

Makya Cockerham, Circleville

Alexis Cymanski, Fairfield Union

Payton Ford, Circleville

Lyndyn Gibbs, Washington CH

Jana Griffith, Miami Trace

Josie Martin, Logan Elm

Riley Medley, Marietta

Lauren Murphy, Waverly

Isabella Neal, Fairfield Union

Arielle Pelletier, Unioto

Alysa Pinkerton, Warren

Payton Pryor, McClain

Karllee Renner, Unioto

Krysten Sanders, Gallia Academy

Abby Seimetz, Jackson

Macie Smith, Warren

Mattie Walburn, Jackson

Tess Wilhelm, Athens

Honorable Mention

Lilly Cochran, Warren

Sophie Cochran, Warren

Ariane Davis, Waverly

Niah DeHainaut, Fairfield Union

Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro

Carmen Enochs, Miami Trace

Sydney Fain, Jackson

Karma Fugate, Athens

Emma Hammons, Gallia Academy

Grace Heath, Unioto

Breanna Karnes, Hillsboro

Alivia Lear, Gallia Academy

Ashtyn Miller, Unioto

Annie Moulton, Athens

Payton Mullen, Marietta

Mallory Pavey, Miami Trace

Claudia Rhymer, Fairfield Union

Morgan Sark, Circleville

Sarah Snyder, McClain

Sophie Stonerock, Logan Elm

Delani Teeters, Waverly

Kenzley Urban, Marietta

Olivia Wastier, Circleville

Katie Wilson, Logan Elm

Jade Winters, Jackson

Kenzie Wise, McClain

Girls Division III

First Team

Amora Albano, Alexander

Harlee Brand, North Adams

Olivia Chambers, Northwest

Natalie Cooper, Piketon

Annie Coriell, Wheelersburg

Mychal Cron, Minford

Natasha Davidson, Lynchburg Clay

Adriana Deal, Portsmouth Clay

Jenelle Fauber, Alexander

Katie Hunter, West Union

Haley Knore, Minford

Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Mary Litzinger, Eastern Brown

Olivia MacCrae, Piketon

Maddie Miller, Fairland

Keilanee Montgomery, South Point

Ella Newkirk, Fairfield Leesburg

Bri Reynolds, Rock Hill

Lily Rose, Zane Trace

Laney Ruckel, North Adams

Cadence Saunders, Fairfield Leesburg

Chloe Sheridan, Ironton St. Joe

Emmi Stevens, Rock Hill

Charity Teeters, Portsmouth West

Jocelyn Tilley, Wheelersburg

Karlie Tipton, Lynchburg Clay

Kaiken Unger, Ironton St. Joe

Brooklynn Wade, Zane Trace

Jaycie Walters, South Point

Jasmine Young, Chesapeake

Coach of the Year — Summer Collins, Rock Hill

Assistant Coach of the Year — Zach Campbell, Leesburg Fairfield

Player of the Year — Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill

Second Team

Sabria Breech, Northwest

Sidney Clem, Belpre

Lexi Conkel, Minford

Madison Dean, Piketon

Marlee Grinstead, Alexander

Ainsley Groom, North Adams

Hunter Grooms, North Adams

Kylie Hayes, Fairland

Ellen Heaberlin, Rock Hill

Ava Hoffer, Alexander

Jasmyn Jones, South Point

Candace Pauley, Chesapeake

Alyssa Perkins, Eastern Brown

Hannah Pickerrell, Zane Trace

Nevaeh Porter, Minford

Brynley Preston, Wheelersburg

Allison Rogers, Rock Hill

Raelynn Ruble, Lynchburg Clay

Aubrey Sutton, Ironton St. Joseph

Avery Teeters, Fairfield Leesburg

Philemina Toca, Lynchburg Clay

Kaylee Turner, Fairland

Torie Utter, Eastern Brown

Allie Vallance, Wheelersburg

Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph

Elaysia Wilburn, South Point

Bailee Wilson, Chesapeake

Karlee York, Portsmouth West

Kennedy Zink, Fairfield Leesburg

Honorable Mention

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill

Sophia Balon, Lynchburg Clay

Silvia Beltran, Westfall

Grace Charles, Wheelersburg

Aliah Crace, Piketon

Riley Daniels, Ironton St. Joe

Whitney Dean, Piketon

Mckinzie Dotson, Eastern Brown

Sarah Ellis, Chesapeake

Leah Esselburn, Alexander

Cloe Gardner, Westfall

Abby Guffey, Zane Trace

Hallie Haines, Fairfield Leesburg

Brooke Hanes, Northwest

Kenlie Jones, North Adams

Chloe Kunkel, Alexander

Angela Li, Fairland

Gracelynn Little, Northwest

Jade Massey, Lynchburg Clay

Hannah McLaughlin, Portsmouth West

Bella Miller, Wheelersburg

Luca Pennington, South Point

Addison Philebaun, Ironton St. Joe

Autumn Picklesimer, Minford

Emma Prine, Eastern Brown

Maggie Risner, Minford

Gretchen Roberts, Zane Trace

Jasi Saleh, Rock Hill

Morgan Shupert, North Adams

Gabby Sparks, Portsmouth West

Alli Stidham, South Point

Hailey Tolle, Fairfield Leesburg

Olivia White, Fairland


