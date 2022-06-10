Southeast Ohio Softball Coaches 2022 All-District Team
Division 1
First Team
Meghan Spencer, Logan Jr.
Second Team
Meegan McWilliams, Logan Sr.
Honorable Mention
Abbi Smith, Logan Sr., Aislynn Slack, Logan So.
Player of the Year — Meghan Spencer, Logan
Coach of the Year — Jim Huntsberger, Logan
Division 2
First Team
Cora Hall, Sheridan Fr., Cara Cooper, Circleville Jr., Suzzy Wall, Waverly Sr., Avery Miller, Unioto Sr., Carly King, Logan Elm Sr., Kerrigan Ward, Vinton Co. Sr., Olivia Congleton, Warren Sr., Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro Fr., Leah Alford, Jackson Sr., Alexis Book, Unioto So., Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis Jr., Avery Mueller, Sheridan So., Morgan Wolfe, Fairfield Union Sr., Abbigail Hollanbaugh, River Valley So., Ashleigh James, Athens Jr., Olivia Banks, Athens Jr., Aiyana Hancock, Warren Sr., Chandler Hayes, Circleville Jr.
Players of the Year — Cora Hall, Sheridan, Cara Cooper, Circleville
Coaches of the Year — Rob Hull, Unioto, Troy Wolfe, Sheridan
Second Team
Hannah Hull, Unioto So, Sidney Payton, Miami Trace Sr., Cate Conrad, Sheridan Sr., Kayla Roberts, Hillsboro So., Lynsa VanHoose, Logan Elm So., Lily Dugan, Meigs Jr., Halle Reveal, Hillsboro So., Abby Atkinson, McClain Sr., Emma Fromm, Chillicothe Sr., Makenna Knisey, Wash. C.H. Sr., Kassidy Olson, Wash. C.H. Sr., Grace Hash, River Valley Sr., Karlee Lynch, Warren Jr., Kendra Hammonds, Athens So., Grace Truance, Gallipolis So., Cloe Michael, Jackson Jr., Abbie Marshall, Unioto So., Breanna Sexton, Vinton Co. Sr.
Honorable Mention
Maya Farley, Marietta Sr., Kira Farley, Marietta So., Rhylen Tucker, Marietta Sr., Ella McFarland, Warren Sr., Taylor Houdasheldt, Vinton Co. Sr., Rylee Ousley, Vinton Co. Sr., Kinsey Gilliland, Hillsboro Jr., Bailee Toadvine, Athens Jr., Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe Jr., Never Smith, Fairfield Union Sr., Addison Grosse, Sheridan So., Bella Barnett, Gallipolis So., Maddi Meadows, Gallipolis Jr., Bryn Denny, Jackson Fr., Makayla Wyant, Jackson Jr., Meradeth Pabst, Wash. C.H. Sr., Haven McGraw, Wash. C.H. Sr., Averee Entler, Logan Elm Sr., Brooke Sizemore, River Valley Sr., Riley Bradley, River Valley Jr., Delaney Thomas, Miami Trace Jr., Alexa Fox, Miami Trace Sr., Hailey Hall, Fairfield Union Jr., Kayle Emswiller, Fairfield Union Fr., Maddie Harrod, Chillicothe Jr., Bella Riffe, Chillicothe Jr., Gabby McConnell, Circleville So., Ella Michael, Circleville So., Kenzie Wise, McClain Fr., Faith Thornsberry, Waverly So., Delana Wright, Meigs So.
Division 3
First Team
Jenna Johnston, Wellston Sr., Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg Jr., Madison Perry, Portsmouth Sr., Keegan Moore, Ironton Sr., Sydney McDermott, Ports. West Jr., Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern Sr., Katie Boggs, Wheelersburg Fr., Caitlyn Quickle, Fairfield So., Olivia Dumm, Westfall Jr., Emma Garrison, Adena So., Lexi Scott, Zane Trace Jr., McKenna Headley, Crooksville Sr., Megan Maxon, Meigs Eastern Sr., Ryleigh Griffin, Nelsonville-York Sr., Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth So., Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Sr., Hannah Potts, Wellston Fr., Abbie Boland, Ports. West Sr., Kaylee Salyer, Fairland So., Mollyann Runyon, Northwest Sr., Andi Jo Howard, Wheelersburg So.
Players of the Year — Jenna Johnston, Wellston, Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year — Dani Coleman, Portsmouth West
Second Team
Emmi Vance, Fairfield So., Greenlee Bossert, Adena Jr., Isabelle Melvin, Rock Hill Fr., Emilie Johnson, Lucas. Valley So., Jaelynn Nelson, Crooksville Jr., Brenna Davis, Oak Hill Sr., Graycie Brammer, Ironton So., Erin Richendollar, Southeastern Jr., Katie Pruitt, Fairland Jr., Jayden Allen, New Lexington Jr., Gracie McCullough, ZaneTrace Jr., Emily Moore, Ports. West So., Haley Hates, Northwest Sr., Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth So., Grace Pruitt, Eastern Brown So., Laralei Martin, Minford Sr., Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove Sr., Makayla Cook, Westfall Jr., Samantha Hefter, Chesapeake Sr., Makenzie Tackett, Huntington Jr., Alexis Wilkes, Federal Hocking Sr., Bella Sorbilli, Ironton So.
Honorable Mention
Haley Myers, Wheelersbug So., Kaylor Picklesimer, Ports. West So., Lexi Whit, Lucas. Valley Sr., Taylor Cunningham, Lucas Valley Sr., Addy Conaway, Lucas. Valley So., Halle Hamilton, Fairfield Sr., Jobey Hattan, Fairfield Fr., Rylee Newlon, New Lexington Sr., Lydia Stephens, New Lexington Sr., Soraya Taylor, New Lexington Jr., Autumn Griffith, Lynchburg-Clay So., Kaylee Tumbleson, North Adams Sr., Sophia Edmisten, Eastern Brown Jr., Riley Kattwinkel, Eastern Brown Jr., Alayna Butler, Zane Trace, Grace Frame, Crooksville Sr., Sonni Nelson, Crooksville So., Taylor Williams, Piketon Sr., Natalie Cooper, Piketon Jr., Zoey Fuchs, Piketon So., Laney Brown, Piketon So., Faith Phillips, Portsmouth Sr., Elli Stidham, South Point Fr., Olivia Perkins, South Point Sr., Kodie Langdon, South Point Sr., Hannah Webb, Chesapeake So., McKenna Brown, Chesapeake Sr., Jaelyn Adkins, Chesapeake So., Kiera Williams, Adena So., Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill Sr., Nevaeh Hackworth, Rock Hill Jr., Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill Jr., Katie Deeds, Coal Grove Sr., Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove Fr., Savannah Bushatz, Huntington Fr., Allie Baker, Huntington Fr., Lexi Riegel, Wellston So., Sadie Henry, Wellston Sr., Kallan Kimzel, Oak Hill, Camerya Kirby, Oak Hill, Emily Weber, Ironton So., Jaycie Jordan, Alexander Jr., Juli Durst, Meigs Eastern Jr., Ella Carleton, Meigs Eastern Jr., Emma Pulman, Meigs Eastern Fr., Alison Thorockmorton, Northwest Sr., Lauren Redoutey, Northwest So., Ally Shepherd, Fairland Fr., Katie Dehart, Fairland Fr., Emma Fowler, Nelsonville-York Fr., Trinity Shockey, Nelsonville-York So., Abby Riffe, Nelsonville-York Jr., Makyla Walker, Federal Hocking, Cheyenne Mayle, Federal Hocking, Emma Wilson, Federal Hocking, Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern Sr., Audrey Scott, Southeastern Sr.
Division 4
First Team
Gwen Sparks, Ports. Notre Dame So., Kaitlen Bush, Belpre Jr., Jacy Gearheart, Ports. Clay Sr., Cara Taylor, Waterford Sr., Marisa Moore, Peebles Sr., Bri Claxon, South Webster Sr., Olivia Smith, Paint Valley Sr., Preslee Lutz, Ports. Clay Sr., Kari Carney, Waterford Jr., Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley Sr., Jace Agriesti, Miller Sr., Kyndall Ford, Ports. Notre Dame So., Emilee Applegate, Manchester Jr., Ksey Kimber, Green Sr., MaKayla Carmichael, Belpre Fr., Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley Sr., Rylie Young, Manchester Fr., Jessie Rutt, South Gallia Sr.
Players of the Year — Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Kaitlen Bush, Belpre
Coaches of the Year — Stephanie Evans, Belpre; Jason Gearheart, Portsmouth Clay
Second Team
Ailey Elliott, Western Sr., Kassidy Chaney, Southern So., Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster So., Josie Elliott, Waterford Sr., Lauren Smith, Southern So., Lanie Johnston, Peebles Sr., Madelyn Lawson, New Boston So., Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East Sr., Rylee McGraw, South Webster Sr., Kailey Ware, Ports. Clay Sr., Taylor Parker, Belpre Sr., Carrissa Sprigg, Belpre Jr., Kameyl Carter, Manchester Jr., Liv Dishon, Miller Jr., Maddie Entler, Ports. Notre Dame Fr., Hannah Hobbs, Manchester Sr., Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley Sr., Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston Jr.
Honorable Mention
MacKenzie Soprano, Waterford Sr., Caydence Carroll, Peebles So., Baylie Johnston, Peebles So., Katelyn Darden, Ports. Notre Dame Fr., Shea Edgington, Ports. Clay So., Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley So., Jocelyn Carpenter, Symmes Valley Jr., Ashlee Spence, South Webster So., Lalla Hurlow, South Gallia Sr., Bella Stauffer, Paint Valley Jr., Gracie Daniels, Green Sr., Kailyn Neal, Green Sr., Ryleigh McDavid, Green So., Mackenzie Whitley, New Boston Sr., Cassie Williams, New Boston So., Lauren Ware, Western So., Morgan Whitley, Western Sr., Bailey Guido, Sciotoville East Fr., Karleigh Lennox, Sciotoville East So., Adrianna Hufferd, Sciotoville East So.
