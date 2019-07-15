The Copperheads have turned over a big chunk of their roster in the last three weeks.
Nonetheless, Southern Ohio will dive into the final week of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League season in control of its own destiny.
The Copperheads (20-15) bring a three-game winning streak into the final week of the season. Southern Ohio remains just a half-game back of the division lead in the GLSCL South Division, and a spot in the league playoffs. The Copperheads remain in the thick of the division title race after a three-game sweep over Xenia over the weekend, including a pair of close wins at Bob Wren Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
“We can still win this thing,” said Southern Ohio head coach Austin Dunfee on Wednesday. “We just have to keep it together and then a make final push.”
Southern Ohio has refilled most of the open roster slots left from a confluence of injuries and limitations on the pitching staff caused by innings limits. Now it’s time for the push, after an early-week break.
The GLSCL will break for three days for the league’s annual All-Star Game and showcase, on Tuesday night at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. There were no league games on Monday, the All-Star events will take place Tuesday, and another off day follows on Wednesday.
After that, the Copperheads will have six games in six games in a last-ditch attempt to either win the South Division outright or claim one of the other postseason qualifying spots.
Southern Ohio, the defending GLSCL champion, will have a chance to repeat if it can take care of business in the final stretch.
“We’ve done a good job of getting to this point,” Dunfee said. “Now it’s all about finishing.”
Weekend rundown
Southern Ohio swept the Xenia Scouts (17-19) with a 7-5 win on Saturday, and a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory on Sunday at Bob Wren Stadium.
Sebastian Fabik, one of Southern Ohio’s three All-Star selections, hit a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday to give the Copperheads new life. Three batters later, Phillip Glasser provided the walk-off heroics with a RBI single to right to deliver the 6-5 win.
The rally made a winner of reliever Jacob Ladley (1-0), a late roster addition, who pitched a scoreless ninth. Jack Bennett, who allowed 11 hits and five runs over eight innings, got Southern Ohio to the ninth in just his second start of the summer.
Daniel Cruz led the Southern Ohio offense with a 4-for-4 day at the plate and drove in two runs. Zach Iverson, another All-Star pick, had three hits. Fabik and Glasser each finished with two hits, and RBIs in a big spot in the ninth.
On Saturday, Southern Ohio raced out to a 7-2 lead and held on for the win after Xenia scored three times in the ninth.
Braxton Kelly (2-0), a closer now converted into a starter, worked six strong innings — he gave up two runs, three hits and struck out six — to pick up the victory. Nick Kaiser got his first save of the summer after pitching the final three innings.
Reese Trahey had three hits, two doubles and scored three times to lead the Copperheads at the plate. Carter Cross added two hits and two RBI, while Kyle Gammon chipped in an RBI single.
On tap
Southern Ohio will face South Division co-leader Licking County (21-15) in a three-game series beginning on Thursday. All three games will be at Bob Wren Stadium, and represent the final three home games of the summer for the Snakes.
Southern Ohio will then wrap up the regular season with a three-game series at Richmond (12-23) starting on Sunday.
Tuesday — GLSCL All-Star Game, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday — OFF
Thursday — vs. Licking County, 7:05 p.m.
Friday — vs. Licking County, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday — vs. Licking County, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday — at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Monday — at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday — at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
2019 GLSCL Standings
North Division
Lima Locos;24-10
Muskegon Clippers;19-17
Michigan Monarchs;19-17
Grand Lake Mariners;16-19
St. Clair Green Giants;15-18
Galion Graders;8-26
South Division
Cincinnati Steam;21-15
Licking Co. Settlers;21-15
Southern Ohio Copperheads;20-15
Hamilton Joes;18-16
Xenia Scouts;17-19
Richmond Jazz;12-23
