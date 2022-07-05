Southern Ohio wins at Cincinnati, 5-4 From staff reports Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Southern Ohio's Mitch Klass settles into the box during a game on June 7. Klass had a single and RBI in a 5-4, 10-inning win at Cincinnati on Monday. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CINCINNATI — The Southern Ohio Copperheads celebrated Independence Day with a victory. The Copperheads won a Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League game, 5-4, in 10 innings on Monday at Cincinnati. Southern Ohio improved to 8-14 with the victory, while Cincinnati fell to 13-12. The game was tied at 4-4 going to the top of the 10th inning. With one out, Clayton Hodges drew a walk and Carson Shepard was hit by a pitch. Cincinnati's Michael Crossan struck out Jordan Long for the second out, setting the stage for Mitch Klass. Klass hit an 0-2 pitch to center field, scoring Hodges and giving Southern Ohio a 5-4 lead. Southern Ohio's Adam Beery shut down the Steam in the bottom of the 10th inning. He got Max Fries to fly out to center field before getting Hayden Christiansen to ground out to shortstop. Luke Houin reached on an error, but Beery got Luke Hammond to ground out to second for the final out. Beery earned the win, going the final five innings on the mound. He allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out one. He didn't walk a batter. Beery took over for Luke Borer, who pitched the first five innings. He allowed only an unearned run on three hits and four strikeouts, walking one. The game was scoreless until Southern Ohio scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Long drove in a run with a single. Long picked up another RBI in the sixth, getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to push Southern Ohio's lead to 4-1. The Steam scored a run in the sixth, then two more in the bottom of the eighth to force a tie. Fries led the eighth off with a single, and Christiansen followed with a two-run home run to make it 4-4. Crossan, one of four Cincinnati pitchers on the day, took the loss. Brett Dietrich started for the Steam, pitching 4 1-3 innings. He allowed three runs, with two being earned, on three hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Seven different players had a hit for the Copperheads, all being singles. Long had two RBIs, while Hodges scored two runs. The Copperheads were set to play the Steam again on Tuesday — this time in Athens — but inclement weather forced a postponement. Southern Ohio will host Cincinnati in a makeup game on July 14. After a scheduled off day on Wednesday, Southern Ohio will host Richmond on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Southern Ohio then welcomes Xenia to Bob Wren Stadium on Friday for two games, the first starting at 5:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adam Beery Ohio Baseball Sport Jordan Long Cincinnati Run Clayton Hodges Copperhead Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
