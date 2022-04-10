RACINE — Southern scored an extra-inning, 4-3 win over Federal Hocking on Friday evening.
Southern scored twice in the first for an early lead, only to see Federal Hocking score three times in the third to go ahead.
The Tornadoes scored in the bottom of the third to force a 3-3 tie, and the game remained deadlocked until Souther won in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Iden Miller took a no-decision after a solid outing for the Lancers. He pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and just one walk. He struck out seven, throwing 94 pitches.
Mason Jackson came on in relief, retiring two batters in the eighth before Southern scored the winning run.
Federal Hocking had seven hits, led by Jackson. He was 3 for 4 with a run, including hitting a double.
Miller also hit a double, driving in a run.
Ethan McCune hit a single, scored a run and drove a run in. Cody Mettler and Adrian Torres each hit singles, with Brady Bond scoring a run for Federal Hocking.
Lincoln Rose was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored for Southern. He led the eighth on with a double, eventually advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring the winning run on a passed ball.
Federal Hocking is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. After hosting Eastern on Monday, the Lancers are scheduled to travel to Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
