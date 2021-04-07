RACINE — Southern's Ryan Laudermilt worked a complete-game three-hitter in Southern's 5-0 win over Federal Hocking on Wednesday.
Laudermilt needed 110 pitches for the shutout, striking out 12 and walking two.
The Lancers fell to 4-4 overall, and 0-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Southern pushed single runs across home plate against Federal Hocking's Wes Carpenter in each of the first two innings, and that proved to be enough run support for Laudermilt.
The Tornadoes added three runs in the fourth for the 5-0 edge.
Southern only had four hits in the win, but were aided by five Federal Hocking errors. The Tornadoes didn't make an error in the field to back up Laudermilt's pitching effort.
Carpenter pitched 3 2-3 innings, allowing five runs. Two of those runs were earned, as he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three.
Mason Jackson pitched the final 2 1-3 innings without allowing a hit, run or walk.
Carpenter, Jackson and Iden Miller all hit singles for the Lancers.
The Lancers' next scheduled game is at home against River Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.
