VINCENT — When the Alexander Spartans travel to Washington County to play on the hardscrabble pitch of the Warren Warriors, they can count on the rough surface to create troubling bounces with balls and sometime calls. Tuesday’s double header for the shorthanded boys and girls soccer squads proved that history.
The boys, having shut out the Warriors in an earlier home match, dropped a 3-2 decision in a rough and tumble affair. Senior Todd Norris chalked up both Spartan goals before leaving the game after an intense challenge for the ball. He did not return to the action bringing more changes to Kirk Crow’s already depleted lineup.
After a scoreless first half for the girls’ side, Tom Fauber’s charges managed to leave Warren with a 1-1 draw, their third in a row. Alexis Queen scored her team’s only goal off a nifty cross from Taylor Meadows.
