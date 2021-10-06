VINCENT — With a number of starters unavailable, Tom Fauber’s Tuesday night lineup had to be cobbled together when they went on the road to face the Warren Warriors.
The embattled but battling Spartans held the Warriors to no goals in the first half, netting the scoreless draw. Fauber noted that he had only two subs to draw to during the match, but that his team played hard without their top scoring threats.
Jenelle Fauber gave Alexander the lead ten minutes into the second half using an assist from Ava Hoffer.
The Warriors were able to tie the score with a long, high shot about ten minutes later. With three minutes remaining, a free kick from very deep went into the high part of the framework and the home team escaped with the 2-1 lead.
Now 5-5-2, Alexander will be home Thursday for a Senior Night matchup with Eastern Brown.
