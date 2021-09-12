ALBANY — Both Alexander soccer teams were home on Saturday for a rare double header, each facing the Aces from Amanda-Clearcreek. And they each gained impressive wins.
Tom Fauber’s girls’ team began the matches with a late morning start against the one-loss Aces, but without two sets of sisters usually key to his offense, the Cheadles and the Albanos. But this season, playing with reduced rosters is the new normal. As the game began, Alexander controlled the action throughout. However, they did not get on the score chart until late in the first half when Jenelle Fauber buried a free kick from distance.
The second goal came early in the second half with Ava Hoffer smacking a long-range shot over goalie Emily Buckley. Trinity Daniels notched the third marker outjumping the opposition for a header off Marlee Grinstead’s throw-in. Jenelle Fauber matched her earlier goal with another shot from distance for her second tally of the game which ended the scoring at 4-0.
Coach Fauber commented, “I think we had control of the game for the most part and I was proud of how our team reacted to the adjustments we had to make. We got good performances from everybody and all four substitutes gave us solid varsity minutes.”
With the win, the Spartans now stand 4-1 and will face the Tigers of Marietta on Thursday.
The Spartan males turned in an even more dominating performance in the second tilt of the day, a 6-1 win featuring a massive day for Kyler D’Augustino. The outcome was decided in a two-minute barrage soon after the first touch. Parker Bolin collected a cross from D’Augustino and banged in the first goal. A minute later, D’Augustino tallied his first off a crossing feed from Ethan Neidhart.
It only took a half minute for the next Spartan score. Dylan Allison popped one of his twelve corner kicks to the goal mouth and Jace Ervin drilled it into the strings for the third of the outburst.
The Aces chipped into the lead quickly with a high, far-post Dakota Binkley shot, but in the following minute, D’Augustino brought the advantage back to three when he gathered Eddie Schilling’s long pass and nailed it into the strings.
Neidhart and D’Augustino combined for another marker following ten more minutes of Spartan possession. The two juniors mixed a long lead and a header for the fifth goal of the afternoon.
D’Augustino powered in another score late in the first half for his fourth and once more early in the second half from another Allison corner kick. All totaled, he finished the day with five goals and an assist.
Headman Kirk Crow said, “we did a nice job controlling the middle of the field and generated a lot quality opportunities. Our defense once again did good work backing each other up. We got the victory and are one win away from 350 for the program.”
Next up for the Spartans is a road trip to undefeated Marietta on Thursday.
