ALBANY — When Kirk Crow’s 2019 version of Alexander’s soccer Spartans began the regular season on Saturday, their tradition of success will open on the biggest soccer stage in Ohio.
The Spartans were on the pitch in Columbus at the Crew’s Mapfre Stadium to face the Blue Devils of Gallipolis. But the size of the arena should not phase the Red and Black at all. As a program, Alexander has been in pressure situations throughout their storied history.
The Spartans have played on the Crew’s pitch several times in the past and, having hoisted the district trophy three of the last four years, it is not lost on the team that the final four of the state tourney takes place on that very turf. After all, is this not the pre-season goal of every team?
That goal notwithstanding, Crow has a solid nucleus returning from last year.
“I feel we’ve improved our passing and fundamental skills. That should give us the ability to play faster with the ball on the ground. We want to control the narrative, play to feet, and move the ball left to right. Our attackers have experience and we can bring in good depth as well up top and in the middle.”
Depth, indeed, as Alexander’s roster has thirty-two names, allowing Crow a full JV squad to get some valued playing time for the first timers.
The offense returns three dangerous scorers in seniors Todd Norris, Trey Schaller and junior Tyler Fritchley, but there will be other options to pester defenses.
“Our midfield is the engine of our team and we feel we’re strong in the middle this season.”
Elijah Robe will move up from his historic defensive slot to join Austin Shields as part of that offensive engine in the middle. Parker Bolin was a skilled passer as a freshman and will distribute from the midfield as well. Matthew Morris, Joe Trogdon, Matthew Merkle, and Ethan Scott all saw action last season and will be counted on as depth in the middle and up top.
Senior Kaden Schaller moves to center back on defense which features TJ Vogt who held down the starting wing spot last year. Jace Ervin and Isaac York logged significant amount of time in the defensive third last year and join with Lincoln Meyer, Preston Truax, and Ryan Dicken to round out the back line.
Conner Truax returns to man the nets again and will have Clayton Williams and Mason Williams to back him up in the goaltender slot.
A talented freshman class, many with club experience, will give Crow the luxury to bring several up for quality varsity minutes from the ten on the roster. Kyler D’Agustino, Dylan Allison, and Alex Norris have shown well in the preseason mixing into the offense while Ethan Niedhart has exhibited strong defense senses. The first three have familiar family names to Alexander soccer fans.
As aforementioned, with 32 names on the roster, Crow can generate important JV playing time to gain real game competition for his younger and less experienced members.
“We’re still setting up the JV schedule but I could see this group sending more up to the varsity level when the time comes,” Crow commented. “Kaden Finnerty, Shay Beal, Zachary Barnhouse, Landon Collins, Aidan Dixon, Ben Juedes, Andrew Nance, and Dylan Wintle will all benefit from competing against other JV teams. We may have more crossover with the varsity to be sure we keep everyone game-sharp, too.”
Since the move to Division II as one of the smaller schools in that division, the Spartans have held their own quite well, as evidenced by the district trophies. As usual, the schedule will be challenging and prepare the team for what follows.
“This may be the toughest schedule we’ve had since I’ve been coach, but I want us to be tested before the tournaments begin. We’ve got a very tough sectional tourney with Athens, Marietta, Warren and Unioto all on the same side.”
The Spartans will be on the road for the first five games of the regular season before they return home to face Warren on Sept. 3. Old rivalries abound on the schedule, not the least of which are the two home and home matches with the Athens Bulldogs. These two have meet in both district and regional tilts — usually with 2-1 results — and never fail to draw the biggest crowds and most intense matches.
Zach Carter, Phil Hutchison, and Dominic Buttari again will be part of the Spartan coaching staff along with Devin Ruff.
