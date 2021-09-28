CHILLICOTHE — The Alexander Spartans battled down to the wire for the final qualifying spot in Tuesday's Division II boys' sectional golf tournament.
The Spartans were ultimately able to punch their ticket to the Division II district tournament, edging Zane Trace by four strokes.
Alexander finished fifth as a team with a score of 377 at the Jaycees Golf Course.
The top five teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the next round
Alexander and Zane Trace battled for that fifth and final spot, with the Pioneers eventually finishing sixth with a team score of 381.
Logan Elm wasn't far behind either, finishing seventh at 383. McClain was eighth at 387 and ninth-place Hillsboro (389) was only 12 shots behind Alexander.
The Spartans were led by sophomore Stanley Viny, who shot a round of 81. He had a 40 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine to finish fourth individually.
Freshman Mason Morris followed with a round of 95, shooting 46 on the front nine and 49 on the back. He was part of a tie for 28th place.
Sophomore Austin Stevens shot a 99, finishing strong with a 44 on the back nine. That allowed him to finish tied for 39th overall.
Alexander's team score was rounded out by senior Landon Atha. He finished with a 102, part of a seven-way tie for 43.
Atha's efforts were key in allowing Alexander to advance, as he was seven strokes better than Zane Trace's fourth-place scorer.
Sophomore Jared Truax will also advance to the next round with the Spartans, as he shot a round of 108.
Circleville won the team sectional title with a 338, edging Unioto (339) by one stroke. Washington Court House was third at 356, while Fairfield Union was fourth at 366.
Circleville senior Jack Holcomb was the overall sectional champion when he shot a round of 75.
Meigs sophomore Landon McGee is one of the individual qualifiers, as he finished with a score of 86.
Meigs had a team score of 456, as Gunnar Peavley (96), Coen Hall (122) and Aiden Justice (152) also competed.
Vinton County was 13th with a team score of 427, led by Silas Allen (98), Eli Radabaugh (102), Isaiah Allen (111), Asa Davidson (116) and Conner Hamon (117).
The Division II district tournament will be held on Oct. 6 at the Crown Hill Golf Club.
